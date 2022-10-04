Isn’t early childhood nurturing second nature to us all? Surely their parents or grandparents make sure that they get what they need? Well, the answers are that a significant percentage of children aren’t getting what they need. Early childhood development issues are public health issues because poor early childhood development leads to poor public health. Poor early childhood development leads to an increased risk of any of the following (to name just a few) — drug use, poor conflict resolution or violence, early heart disease, obesity, hypertension, less educational attainment, and poverty as an adult. Good early childhood development decreases the risk and enhances self-esteem.

There is an African proverb stating that “it takes a village to raise a child” implying that a local (or even broader) community of people need to work together along with a child’s parents to raise a child to their maximum potential. I feel quite strongly that it indeed does take a village (along with the family) to raise a child and to deny that reality only prevents us even more from working together to improve our community and ourselves.

Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.