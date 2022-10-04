Isn’t early childhood nurturing second nature to us all? Surely their parents or grandparents make sure that they get what they need? Well, the answers are that a significant percentage of children aren’t getting what they need. Early childhood development issues are public health issues because poor early childhood development leads to poor public health. Poor early childhood development leads to an increased risk of any of the following (to name just a few) — drug use, poor conflict resolution or violence, early heart disease, obesity, hypertension, less educational attainment, and poverty as an adult. Good early childhood development decreases the risk and enhances self-esteem.
There is an African proverb stating that “it takes a village to raise a child” implying that a local (or even broader) community of people need to work together along with a child’s parents to raise a child to their maximum potential. I feel quite strongly that it indeed does take a village (along with the family) to raise a child and to deny that reality only prevents us even more from working together to improve our community and ourselves.
A word of background: Everything that we do or hope to do is interconnected with our fellow citizens. A quick health care example would be that successful knee replacement surgery relies on multiple systems (surgeon, scientific research, medical education, OR staff, anesthesia, nursing, pharmacy, housekeeping, hospital engineering, physical therapy, etc.) that have to be functioning together to optimize the result. Just as a surgeon alone cannot fix a knee, a family alone cannot optimally raise a child.
Let me explain the components of what I mean by a “village”:
• Family — It goes without saying that families are the primary nurturers of children. Yet many families need assistance in so many ways that we need to able to provide that assistance. Well-nurtured children make good citizens.
• Medical care — Families are not capable of independently providing medical care in today’s society. They rely on physicians, clinics and healthcare systems to lead the way. I am embarrassed as a health care provider that so many children and families cannot access proper care. To be raised properly, children need optimal health care. Healthy children make good citizens.
• Education — Children absolutely require the best education possible. Education can open new avenues for advancement for all of our children, whether they are heading to the military, to the job market, or to an advanced degree. Education is also an obligatory tool to enhance parenting. Education should teach us tolerance for our fellow citizens and acceptance of the many ways that we are different yet really alike. Educated children make good citizens.
• Recreation — Children need more exercise, and our community needs to ensure that we have the proper vehicles for that—community centers, school programs, after-school programs, sport and non-sport recreational programs. Active children make good citizens.
• Law enforcement — Our law enforcement system (properly trained and monitored) needs our full support. They need to able to adapt in a proactive (rather than a retroactive) manner to seek ways to improve our community. Law-abiding children make good citizens.
• Faith support — Folks that are active in their religious organizations know that they have a responsibility to nurture all of the children of the church. In the families of various faiths, we should all work together. Even those of no specific faith should recognize a higher calling to support others. Spiritually led children make good citizens.
It really does “take a village to raise a child” that can contribute to the overall well-being of our community now and in the years ahead. We need to make that village as strong and vibrant as possible.
Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.