Asian-Americans trace their roots to more than 20 countries. However, the majority come from China, Japan, India, Korea, Vietnam and the Philippine Islands. The nation’s Asian population recorded the fastest growth rate among all racial and ethnic groups between 2000 and 2019. In total, Asians represent about 7% of our population (23 million).
According to the Pew Research Center, one-third of Asian-Americans fear threats and physical attacks. Most say violence against them continues to rise. Why is this minority group hated so much in some quarters?
I believe there is one underlying reason for their pain and suffering at the hands of others. They are despised by some people because Asians come into our country and eventually become successful and prosperous American citizens.
Asians quickly learn the English language. They place utmost importance on getting an education. From grade school through college, they excel on all of their tests and other requirements.
Although representing a very small percentage of the population, they account for nearly 20% of all medical students across the land. In 2020, of all medical personnel in the U.S., 17% of doctors and 9% of physician assistants and 9% of nurses were Asian-Americans.
They rise to the top in other professions. Satya Nadella is the current CEO and Chairman of Microsoft. Sundar Pichai is the chief CEO of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google.
According to surveys, Asian-Americans are the most family-oriented segment of society. A majority of them say a successful marriage is one of the most important things in life. Only about a third of the rest of Americans feel that way. Almost all of its young people choose marriage over cohabitation. Their babies are the least likely ethnic group to be born to unwed mothers.
This racial-ethnic group is hard working and respectful of others, especially their elders. They are the least likely segment of society to break the law, which makes their incarceration rate very low. They have lower rates of some diseases than other races because of their healthy lifestyles.
Asian-Americans have rightly been called a model minority. They are a tremendous asset to the nation. Their achievements and moral standards are a shining light in our society. Unfortunately, they do not receive enough recognition for being studious, hard working, law abiding and family-oriented.