My dad was a pilot in private aviation most of his life in Texas. He started flying as an instructor in the Army during World War II. He ended as a chief pilot flying jets for a large private company. By all accounts from his fellow aviators, he was great at what he did. It wasn’t work, but fun.
My dad passed away 29 years ago. This is among my most vivid memories of him and one I turn to each year about this time.
My dad and I didn’t agree on hardly anything except maybe baseball and golf. We loved going to a game when we could and getting in a round of golf together. This remembrance begins a few months after my dad passed away.
My three buddies and I got special permission from our wives to play golf one weekend. So we are strolling down the 18th fairway preparing to hit our final shots. Suddenly we heard this loud noise from an airplane circling above. It was a single-engine, double-winged aircraft with an open cockpit being flown by a single pilot sitting in the front seat with pullover hat and goggles. The plane was mostly used for crop dusting such things as cotton and citrus crops — the kind that can fly two feet above the ground, go straight up, turn around and start all over again.
We looked on in wonder. It was so out of place. One of my friends lightly tapped me on the shoulder as the plane continued a steep circle in the sky. He softly whispered, ”That’s your Dad!”
I caught my breath, thought for just a second and looked my friend square in the eye. He wasn’t kidding. The plane made one steeper circle, turned to fly away and then the pilot dipped his left wing, then his right as if to say “Have a great rest of the day and so long!”
My dad started in aviation as a crop duster in the valley of Texas. His first plane was exactly like the one flown that Sunday 29 years ago. It was on Father’s Day!
Hug your Dad if you can, call him or just remember him and the good times you had together! Happy Father’s Day to us all!