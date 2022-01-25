Imagine sleeping soundly when a pet (or child) starts nudging until you are awake. In the case of a pet, they might finally bark. In the case of my daughter, tiny fingers would gently push my eyelid up and a voice would whisper, “Eyes open, Mommy. Eyes open!”
For the last year or so, I’ve been nudged by a series of people and, finally, my daughter trying to wake me up to the fact that I was not as socially and politically enlightened as I thought. That I was, in fact, dreaming that everyone in our world is viewed and treated the same. The initial nudge came from a friend, my second nudge from someone who made the comment that they were finally learning not to be ashamed of being white. I have to say that this not only stunned me, but I did not respond well. I had been on the receiving end of racial discrimination in a job where an under-performing woman of color was given my territory and my job was eliminated, even though I was a top performer. I wallowed in that nightmare. Please bear with me — I was still sleeping.
Finally, instead of gently peering into my eye, my daughter confronted me, challenging my deeply held convictions that I was an open and fair-minded Christian. I vowed to prove her wrong. I began reaching out, inviting people of color into my home. I formed new friendships. I expanded my volunteer efforts into neighborhoods I had never visited, and I became aware of things I’d never before noticed.
Enter Wreaths Across America (WAA), a national movement paying homage to veterans who have died. My original plan to was to bring this movement to Greenwood as a fundraiser for an ancestry-based organization to erect an historical marker. I quickly realized that not one of the cemetery contacts we had for WAA was African American. I set out to correct that situation, and my focus shifted from my internal view to the world around me.
I noticed a lack of diversity at every event where I spoke of my dream. My vision, and my dream changed. I no longer dreamed of making money, but of making a difference. I no longer dreamed of erecting a marker, but of making a mark on our community. I no longer dreamed of living up to the legacy of those before, but of leaving a legacy others would embrace.
On Dec. 18, 2021, citizens from across The Lakelands came together peacefully, joyfully and respectfully. We honored those who fought together and often died alone. I’ve heard that it was a first in Greenwood. Others cite the diversity in age, race and types of service at the ceremony.
That morning, a lone white woman worked in Evening Star Cemetery to position 300 wreaths for volunteers to place later. A black child approached and offered help. That afternoon, two 60-something white women, and four African American Women marveled that the area’s residents had placed every wreath. Two of the women of color stated that their church discussed participating, but members were reluctant. My organization was perceived as racist. One woman, a County Council representative, made the statement that every service man or woman who served in America’s Armed Forces deserves to be honored, regardless of who leads the effort. And just like that, six women of different backgrounds and races, who would never have met otherwise, hugged, laughed and talked about researching our ancestors. We talked about working and planning together for the next year. We talked about misunderstandings.
On Jan. 1, I received a text message at 6:30 a.m. from an African American Veteran wishing me a Happy New Year.
Eyes open.