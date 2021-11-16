Gratitude is defined as the quality or feeling grateful or thankful.
The world’s leading expert on gratitude, Robert Emmons, is a professor of psychology at University of California. Robert Emmons says there are two key components of gratitude. First is an affirmation of goodness. We affirm there are good thing in the world and we received these gifts and benefits.
Second, we recognize the sources of this goodness is outside of ourselves. These gifts are given by other people or a higher power to help us achieve goodness in our lives. Gratitude encourages us not only to appreciate gifts but also to repay or pass them on to others.
Thanksgiving is coming up as a national holiday, and it is a time to acknowledge what we are grateful for. Is gratitude actually good for your physical health, mental well being, and our relationships with others. Scientific studies have been done to evaluate this by having a group of people keep gratitude journals and other gratitude practices. These studies were done on more than a thousand people with ages 8 to 80.
Physical benefits found:
stronger immune systems
less aches and pains
decrease blood pressure
increase in exercise
take better care of health
sleep better
feel better
Mental Health benefits:
increase positive emotions
more alert and awake
increase in joy and pleasure
more optimism and happiness
Relationship benefits:
more helpful and compassionate
forgive more
more outgoing and social
less lonely
Social benefits are especially significant because it helps us realize we are being supported and affirmed by other people and even our God or a higher power.
What good is gratitude based on the research (in addition to those listed above).
Gratitude allows us to celebrate the present. We celebrate and magnify the goodness and pleasures in life.
Gratitude blocks toxic and negative emotion. Lowering your resentment and regret and envy can increase your happiness and lower your chance of depression.
Gratitude will make you more stress resistant. Gratitude helps you overcome adversity and suffering and decrease the chance of post-traumatic stress and anxiety.
Grateful people have a higher self-worth. Realizing that other people or a higher power is helping look out for you will help you transform the way you see yourself.
Next or finally let us list some steps we can do to promote gratitude in our personal lives.
First keep a gratitude journal and use it daily. These can be purchased at book stores or ordered on line from Amazon. It helps not taking things for granted and see gifts in our life as new and exciting.
Another gratitude exercise is to practice counting your blessing on a regular basis. Maybe count your blessings every morning or every evening. Do a thank you walk by going out in nature for a walk and thinking of all the thing you are grateful for and mentally thank others, or thank God for the good things in your life. I love the quote that “Gratitude changes everything.”
Let us all consider practicing gratitude on a regular basis to improve our physical and mental health and relationships or social health. November being the month for our national holiday of
Thanksgiving is a great time to put in practice this step to improve our lives.