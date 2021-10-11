I recently celebrated another birthday — my 83rd to be exact — and don’t they seem to come closer and closer together the older we get!
A number of wonderful birthday cards came my way for which I was most appreciative. One, however, truly brought tears to my eyes. The verse ran in part ...”you are a true friend to me, and I’m not saying this just because we’ve been friends for what seems like forever. I’m saying it because we have a good time when we’re together, because we can talk about anything and everything, because we’re there for each other to lean on or listen. It’s not everyone that could be that kind of friend. ...I don’t know what I’d do without you.”
Because of my move to Greenwood, this friend and I are no longer physically near each other, but I know all I have to do is pick up the phone and call her and it would be as if we were seated side by side. We have been friends for over 10 years.
I am fortunate to have another friend of even longer duration — 65 years — about whom that quoted verse could also be said. She was a college classmate, and we have remained in touch over all these years and through many moves we both made. We were lucky enough to love within a few miles of each other for over 30 years.
Both of these individuals are very dear to me and truly, to paraphrase the aforementioned verse, I don’t know what I’d do without them.
Then there is my dear friend of over 25 years who lives on the West Coast, dealing with the challenging problems that a husband with dementia and Parkinson’s can present. I wish she lived closer so that I could give her the hug she needs. We have to be content with email exchanges and occasional phone calls.
I once read that a true friend is one who knows all your faults and deep, dark secrets and loves you anyway. There are other platitudes that could be cited about true friendship. There are a number of people in our lives that we call “friends.” But are they truly friends or merely acquaintances? We sometimes tend to confuse the two, and probably rightly so. Everyone needs friends, so we sometimes elevate someone’s position in our lives and often suffer for doing so. I know that from experience.
There are “friends” in my life that I work hard not to annoy because to do so could result in adverse action toward me. There are others that I know need friendship and I try to offer that, but sometimes it is difficult to do so because of personal traits of the other person. And then there are those who want to be a friend, but for various reasons you know that person will never be more than a “mere acquaintance.”
Life is a complicated journey.
We sometimes make it more so by the inclusion of people in our lives we probably should avoid. A double-edged lesson I finally learned was that not everyone was going to be, or even wanted to be, my friend, and because of my own principles and morals I couldn’t be everybody’s friend. First impressions often “help” us make these decisions; on the other hand, as I wrote in a previous article, first impressions shouldn’t always be trusted because they can be wrong.
Where does this leave us in the art (or is it a science?) of choosing friends? Perhaps in limbo, but basically I’d say evaluate guardedly, listen thoughtfully, watch carefully, trust your gut and act accordingly.
True friends are indeed hard to find — and much needed!