For Black History Month, Critical Race Theory (CRT) advanced by the New York Times’ 1619 Project has taken center stage. Its proponents go about their business with the urgency of zealots. Their intention is to capture the academic world, in the same way evolutionists did before them.
CRT can be traced to Derrick Bell who went to Harvard in 1969. Associated with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) he was involved in 300 school desegregation cases.
Disillusioned by the slow progress of integration, he left Harvard in 1992, having concluded that the legacy of slavery, segregation and the historical reality of second-class citizenship continue to prejudice decision makers, consciously or unconsciously. In short, systemic change of society was called for.
To Bell’s disciples, like Nicole Hannah Jones, the editor of the NYT 1619 project, the idea of systemic change is now a religion. These missionaries of race add that racial incidents, like George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police, are reflective of a racist society.
Like true missionaries, they believe American society in its present state is beyond redemption.
This is where moderate thinkers part ways with the race theorists.
To call American society irredeemable is to destroy any sense of hope for our Black children. To teach our Black children that every white man wishes them harm or is a benign racist would make our children misfits in American society and deprive them of cordial interracial friendships. Thirdly, the theory goes against the tradition of Black liberation, which called upon American society to a higher purpose that is stipulated in its constitution. Lastly, the theory is a betrayal of many whites who sacrificed their careers on behalf of Black rights.
We can add that the 1619 project itself is financed by the mother of all white liberals, the NYT.
The project sidelines the genius of Black leadership, from Bishop Richard Allen (1794) to Dr. M.L. King (1963). Their genius lay in their realization that hate would not bring about a society in which they wanted to live. This, suffering under grace, is what religious scholars in Africa and in India have learned from Black Americans.
The German philosopher Dietrick Bonhoeffer acknowledged the lessons he learned while attending a Harlem church — their genius in finding grace amidst great sufferings. To miss this element of Black liberation is to miss the souls of Black folks.
There is another example, the reaction of a Black church in Charleston to the murderous acts of a white supremacist, Dylan Roof.
The letter Frederick Douglas wrote to William Garrison (Oct. 27, 1844) illustrates their grasp of reality. They believed in the decency of the public. Their duty was the “enlightenment of the public mind, the quickening and enlightening of the dead conscience of the nation into life, and to a sense of the gross injustice, fraud, wrong and inhumanity of enslaving their fellow men, the fixing in the soul of the nation an invincible abhorrence of the whole system of slaveholding.”
Even in the darkest hour of rejection, Bethune wrote in 1955 of a hopeful future. “I leave you hope,” she said. “Yesterday our ancestors endured the degradation of slavery, yet they retained their dignity. Today, we direct our strength toward winning a more abundant and secure life. Tomorrow, a new (African American), unhindered by race taboos and shackles will benefit from more than 330 years of struggle. Theirs will be a better world. This I believe in my heart.”
In the same vein, King (August 1963) repeated the argument of hope. “We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation. So, we have come to cash this check, a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and security of justice.”
Further, the project ignores the tremendous progress in sharing the table of brotherhood (King) since 1963.