The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow. The future of the world depends on what we teach them. At this time in history what they are taught is building a foundation of disaster. We must learn as well as teach.
Digest the words in a song: “Teach your children well their father’s hell did slowly go by. And feed them on your dreams, the one they pick’s the one you’ll know by.” Parents teach them when they are young, but their role models after they grow up take over. And today’s role models are leading them down the road to perdition.
In America, children used to be taught patriotism, principle, integrity and religion. These days, though, while some are taught those things, they watch television and are subjected to just the opposite. Unfortunately, that’s what too many learn.
Government leaders, who should be people of truth, today tell so many lies it is sure to register on the basic perception of the young. What that teaches is contrary to what this nation was built on. Unless we challenge and change that deceitful behavior, imagine what lies ahead for liberty and law.
As bad or worse than the lies is the constant violation of the Constitution. The Constitution is the greatest guide to civil behavior ever written. If we let those responsible continue to get away with ignoring or violating that amazing document civil society can say goodbye to the world.
“Teach your parents well, their children’s hell will slowly go by. And feed them on your dreams, the one they pick’s the one you’ll know by.” Words in a song may be simple advice, to be sure. Nevertheless, simple guidance sometimes offers the most value.
Pay attention to what is passed off as acceptable behavior of many government officials, from the top to the bottom. Unless we do, and do it soon, the hell for all the people will slowly go by. Teach the children well. The future of liberty depends on it.
A contest for powerIt’s not funny even if it sounds that way. “The most terrifying words in the English language are I’m from the government and I’m here to help you.” That wisdom from President Ronald Reagan is as eternal as eternal can be.
Many of those in power in the federal government today fit the very essence of a government working hard to rule, not govern. Just about everything they are doing is aimed at ignoring the people and erasing the freedom the Founding Fathers intended.
The first three words in the Constitution are “We the People,” not we the rulers. We the people. Those words leave no doubt about whose government it is. There can be no question but that is exactly what those in power are trying to do…make the rest of us believe and accept their lies while they eliminate freedom.
In times like these, when executive power is being abused it’s precisely what Daniel Webster said back when. “The contest for the ages has been to rescue liberty from the grasp of executive power.” That contest is still going on. We the people must win or lose life as we know it.
The American people were promised life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That’s always been real, of course. Maybe one thing should be added ... by law. That is, government is answerable to the people. That’s a truth that’s been uncommonly clear … until now.