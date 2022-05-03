Everyone strives to do what is best for his or her children. How can parents help their children be successful in life? Parenting books provide plenty of information, concerned family members lend plenty of well-meaning advice, and the Internet is overflowing with both information and advice, but most parents agree that a key to their children’s success is getting a good education at all levels.
Pediatricians seek sound scientific evidence when counseling their families. While pediatricians train for years and then practice in an environment of lifelong learning and continuous improvement, they are always ready to embrace scientific evidence to guide their practice. Such evidence now exists for the advantages of having books in the home and reading aloud with very young children to prepare them for future success.
Children growing up in homes with many books achieve an average of three more years of school than children from homes without books, regardless of their parents’ education, occupation, or income. The more books, the better!
The first few books in very early childhood make the greatest difference. Having books in the home usually leads to more verbal interaction. We know that reading aloud to young children — even to small babies — not only builds vocabulary and makes it easier for them to learn to read later, but also affects their overall development—how they think, learn and explore the world around them as they grow. As much as a 30-million-word gap has been documented for children deprived of such robust interactions.
Reading is tied to numerous developmental neuroscience discoveries. The brain is continually developing in the early years, “molding” to the influences of the environment. These influences affect the growth of the brain itself, the connections between areas of the brain and the genes switching on or off that affect how signals are processed.
While not every family has equal opportunities based on their social circumstances, as a society we have an obligation to maximize the chances for all of our children. To maximize these chances, we can make sure that young children in our community become proficient readers. Several years ago, the members of Emerald City Rotary decided to make it their mission to do just that by providing free books and encouraging parents and family members to read with their children and, therefore, decided to sponsor Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Greenwood.
Each child registered in the program receives a high-quality, age-appropriate book every month in the mail, at no cost to the family and regardless of parents’ income. Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Dolly started her Imagination Library in 1995 for the children in her home county in Tennessee. Today, her program spans five countries and partners with local sponsors to gift over 2 million free books each month to children. Here in Greenwood, more than 1,300 children under age 5 are currently participating, and Emerald City Rotary has distributed more than 40,000 books.
Children are excited to receive their very own book in the mail every month — addressed personally to them. Compared to non-participants, children who participate in the Imagination Library are more enthusiastic about reading, show significantly better early language and math skills, and have higher literacy scores at kindergarten entry
Just like milk builds strong bones, it can be said that books build strong brains. What a difference books make!