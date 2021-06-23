History proves strength of togetherness.
On June 6, the 77th anniversary of the largest military invasion in history was observed. Some 156,000 American, British and Canadian troops invaded Nazi forces at Normandy, France. More than 4,400 of them were killed and more than 9,000 were wounded.
It was, of course, the beginning of the end for Hitler’s fascist efforts to rule the world. Why did these Americans risk their lives for people they didn’t know? Americans have always defended the underdog. It’s ingrained in their nature. Unfortunately, that seems to be a casualty of the moment.
Many South Carolinians were involved in the D-Day invasion and many rest in peace beneath row after row of sparkling white crosses in the American cemetery at Normandy. Eternal silence veils their voices, but what they did speaks through the ages for the world to hear. A shroud of reverence stands guard forever over the victims of war.
Families in the Greenwood area still mourn those they lost back then. American sacrifices justify asking why so many Americans answered the call and why so many died. The same can be said for their British and Canadian comrades. With the world today in such chaos it may be reassuring to realize what the “Greatest Generation” gave those of us that follow.
It’s tough, no doubt, for Americans today to comprehend the risks they faced. It may be beyond the doubters’ grasp and seemingly impossible. What our forces did, though, provided hope for the free people of Europe. It took teamwork to succeed and that, too, might be incomprehensible or too challenging for today’s anti-American naysayers to digest.
It’s likely the violent lawbreakers that riot, destroy, disrupt, cancel and loot refuse to consider what brought victory in World War II. What our country meant to the world back then is totally contrary to what those in the streets these days represent. Their anarchy can never compare to what the majority of Americans believe.
Back then, the one thing most responsible for what Americans contributed to the war effort is found in one simple word. That word is unity, something incomprehensible in today’s cantankerous world. Unity and patriotism together were a common trait for all Americans, at home and on the battlefield.
Americans of every station in life were all together. All for one and one for all might be simplistic, but that mindset generally reflected an America-first approach nationwide. Moviemakers, theaters, government agencies and others promoted and sold war bonds and stamps to help relieve financial needs of the war. And, a united people bought them without question.
Americans in all military forces were from every state. They included farmers, textile workers, bankers, educators, preachers, medical doctors, athletes and every class of citizen. They all had roots in every corner of the world, but in the foxholes there was nothing but Americans. United they stood, and results showed it.
Many that remember those times and circumstances might not understand the divisiveness in the country nowadays, or the rancor. They understand, no doubt, the rights all of us share. However, they don’t understand how some people and politicians get away with crime and violating the Constitution.
No matter how chaotic things might get, though, those that don’t understand the situation can change things for the better. They can return to those days of unity and be a positive influence. They have rights, too. It’s appropriate to ask why we can’t find unity now as we did then — together. That’s food for thought all around.