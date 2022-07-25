Everyone is taking sides. Democrat or Republican, abortion or no abortion, private gun ownership or not — you name it, there is a “side” to be taken. What I haven’t heard much of is taking America’s side.
I am proud of being an American. However, in these trying times, I am often not proud of America as a whole. What happened to the United States of America I knew as a child growing up in a small Southern town just outside Nashville, Tennessee?
As a child, I played outside a lot as well as read when the weather was too bad to go outside. So did my friends. Our parents didn’t worry about our being kidnapped by perverts. We often played in the neighborhood until dark, whatever time of year it was, even on snowy days. Nowadays every child seems to have an iPad or some electronic device with which to amuse themselves, and certainly a lot of children have cell phones on which to play games and much less personal interaction with other children.
We went to church on Sundays, to school five days a week for most of the year, and on Saturdays we went to the local movie theater to see a newsreel, a cartoon, two movies and a serial, all for 25 cents. Some folks reading this probably remember movies at an even lower price! And the younger generation has no idea what I’m talking about.
We might not have liked our teachers, but we respected the position they held. We would not dare challenge a teacher’s words, and certainly not in any physical way. Today teachers have very little respect at times and often certainly no control over students’ behavior. If a parent complains about a teacher correcting a child in any way, it’s usually the teacher who is held at fault.
We had respect for the flag that represents the United States. We stood at attention and said the Pledge of Allegiance every day in school. Now you see total disregard for that emblem of freedom. In an attempt to recognize differences of opinion, we as a nation have bent over backward and allowed people to remain seated when the flag is presented, whether it is in a classroom, a public meeting, or a parade. It brings tears to my eyes when I do see a gathering showing proper respect for our flag.
We use the phrase “undocumented” when talking about people who have crept across our borders and are benefitting from the largess of this great nation. The correct words are “illegal resident” — why can’t we be honest? And why are jobs being given to these individuals to the detriment of longtime legal residents? Probably because they will work for less.
And why are my tax dollars supporting these same individuals who have never paid a penny in taxes? Why are the citizens of this country not getting proper medical care and those who aren’t here legally getting whatever care they need?
I know I have exaggerated some of the situations mentioned here and have omitted some other important issues. But there is too much being given to those who do not deserve those gifts and not enough being done for our citizens. The United States has long been considered the savior of the world; the time has come for us to save ourselves. We need to watch more carefully for mistakes in our government and correct them before we become a socialist nation rather than a democratic republic.
Our forefathers could not possibly have foreseen what the United States has become. However, they did build into our basic documents — the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution — certain guidelines that are being ignored too often.
Wake up, America, before it’s too late!
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.