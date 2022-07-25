Everyone is taking sides. Democrat or Republican, abortion or no abortion, private gun ownership or not — you name it, there is a “side” to be taken. What I haven’t heard much of is taking America’s side.

I am proud of being an American. However, in these trying times, I am often not proud of America as a whole. What happened to the United States of America I knew as a child growing up in a small Southern town just outside Nashville, Tennessee?

Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.