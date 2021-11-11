Since Nov. 22, 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has provided a final resting place for the World War I Unknown Soldier, and three crypts contain the remains of Unknown Solders representing World War II, the Korean War, with an empty crypt dedicated to honoring our nation’s missing. Sculpted into the Tomb panel that faces Washington are the three figures of Valor, Victory and Peace. On the plaza face the words “Here Rests in Honored Glory An American Soldier Known But To God” are engraved.
A Sentinel Guard takes 21 steps during the walk across the Tomb of the Unknowns, then faces the Tomb for 21 seconds, turns again and pauses an additional 21 seconds before retracing steps. The 21 is symbolic of the highest salute accorded to dignitaries in military and state ceremonies. The guard’s gloves are moistened to prevent losing grip on the rifle. The rifle is carried on the shoulder away from the tomb and after the march across the path, the guard executes an about face and moves the rifle to the outside shoulder.
While the Guard’s shoes are standard issue military dress shoes, they are built up so the sole and heel are equal in height. This allows the Sentinel to stand with a back straight and perpendicular to the ground. The soles have a steel tip on the toe and a horseshoe steel plate on the heel to reduce wear. There is a shank of steel attached to the inside of the face of the heel buildup on each shoe so the Sentinel can click heels during certain movements. Occasionally the guard change is done in a silent mode as a sign of devotion to the Unknowns — no voice commands, everything done in relation to the heel clicks and on specific counts.
Guards are changed every hour on the hour from Oct. 1 through March 31 and every 30 minutes from April 1 through Sept. 30, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
A soldier seeking the honor of serving as a sentinel at the Tomb must possess exemplary qualities to include American citizenship, a spotless record and impeccable military bearing. Men must be between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a waist size not to exceed 30 inches. Women must be at least 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall. The Guard wears the Army Dress Blue Uniform, reminiscent of the color and style worn by soldiers during the late 1800s. Tomb Guards are privileged to wear the Tomb Identification Badge on the right breast pocket. It has a design of an inverted open laurel wreath surrounding a representation of the front elevation of the Tomb with the words “Honor Guard” engraved at the base. After nine months of service, a guard is entitled to wear the badge as a permanent part of the uniform.
Since 1948, the 24-hour military guard has kept the public from the white marble sarcophagus. But on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, people were able to walk close to the tomb and place flowers to commemorate 100 years since its dedication.