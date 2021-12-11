Citizens across Greenwood County have engaged in work toward racial reconciliation for several decades.
In recent years, we have learned more about our history, reconsidered our heroes and celebrated milestones. Some markers of this work include:
- Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the GLEAMNS Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site;
- The renaming of a school after Greenwood County native Dr. Mays by Greenwood School District 50 trustees;
- American Legion Post 20 replacing plaques on its war memorial so names of local soldiers who died in World Wars I and II are listed without regard to race; and
- Local churches, community centers and Lander University developing programs to address racial reconciliation.
We formed the Greenwood County Remembrance Project (GCRP) two years ago to build upon this work. Our mission is to “bring healing and hope to Greenwood County through the truthful telling of its history of lynching and racial terrorism and to honor those who have suffered from it.” We embrace “reflective patriotism,” a view that it is possible to love one’s birthplace, community, nation, or adopted home and yet acknowledge the truths of its full history.
In 2018 the National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened in Montgomery, Alabama and serves as the national memorial to more than 4,400 victims of lynchings. This memorial features 800 suspended steel plates, each representing a county where documented lynchings occurred between 1877 and 1950. Lynchings were reported in counties as far west as California and as far north as Minnesota, but most were concentrated in the South.
Sadly, Greenwood County has a plate. This plate lists the names of 15 persons who were lynched in our county between 1893 and 1933. Nine persons were victims of the Phoenix Riot which began on Nov. 8, 1898. No South Carolina county has more documented lynchings. These persons were denied due process, brutalized in death and dishonored in burial.
Inspired by the work of Bryan Stevenson, author of “Just Mercy” and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), we are following a roadmap for counties to engage in community remembrance and reflection. As Stevenson says, we must “first tell the truth before we can frame a response that heals and repairs the damage of racial injustice.”
GCRP invites the Greenwood community to join us in the following actions:
Collecting soil from the sites of lynchings;
Erecting historical markers about each lynching; and
Receiving the duplicate Greenwood County memorial steel plate that EJI provides for appropriate display.
Nothing can undo what was done to these 15 persons, but by gathering this soil, erecting these markers and receiving this plate, we can extend to them and their descendants the dignity that was denied to the victims in death.
Greenwood County is far from alone in these efforts toward racial reconciliation. About 100 counties across our nation are currently coordinating with EJI to place historical markers and memorial plates in their county. Within South Carolina, Union County erected historical markers in June 2021. Abbeville County erected a historical marker near its courthouse in 2016 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the lynching of Anthony Crawford.
Reflecting on difficult truths about Greenwood’s history is a path to healing the wounds of racial injustice.
We welcome and invite you to join us in this work. To learn more, visit the Greenwood Community Remembrance Project page on Facebook or contact our co-chairs Dr. Ashley Woodiwiss and the Rev. Chris Thomas at GwdCRP@gmail.com.
Members of the Greenwood Community Remembrance Project,
Caroline Dennis
Phillip Dennis
Doug Kauffmann
Sally Kauffmann
Lucas McMillan
Floyd Nicholson
Mamie Nicholson
Kenneth Reynolds
Shelia Reynolds
Loy Sartin
Chris Thomas
Ashley Woodiwiss
Mary Woodiwiss