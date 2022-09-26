You can feel the energy, can’t you? The almost palpable buzz that emanates with the advent of high school and college football.
While that’s never been my particular interest, I do appreciate the hard work and dedication of the athletes as they work toward their dream of a winning season. I also appreciate the community of supporters behind each of these young athletes that make their journey possible.
Every September, Cornerstone staff and supporters celebrate Recovery Month, a national initiative sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Recovery Month, now in its 33rd year, aims to raise awareness of substance use and mental health disorders while celebrating those who are living proof that recovery is possible.
Due to the uncertainty of the past few years, we could all use some cheering on right now and this year’s theme of “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community” reminds us that recovery is a team effort and no one should have to fight alone.
Just like each athlete has his or her own journey to the game, so too does every person in recovery have their own journey experiences. As teammates of those seeking and sustaining their recovery, we play an important role in supporting recovery efforts, removing barriers to recovery, and broadening our understanding of what recovery means for others, even if we don’t totally understand the experiences that got them there.
Through community, we can create environments that support others in accessing the tools available to them and starting conversations about prevention, treatment and recovery.
Substance use disorders (SUD) affect people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, financial resources and neighborhoods. Stigma and fear, however, keep many people from reaching out for services. By breaking down stigma, we increase the chance for positive connections and recovery and we see individuals, families, and neighborhoods all get better, both physically and emotionally.
Through my work in the recovery field and my involvement with the Greenwood Abbeville Coalition (GAC), a local community coalition, I have seen firsthand that individuals who embrace recovery achieve improved mental and physical health, and form stronger relationships with their neighbors, families, and the community at large. Substance use disorders can be treated, just like other health problems, and recovery is real.
So, how can you be a part of our community’s Recovery Team? Advocate for recovery. Educate yourself about SUD and the resources available in Greenwood County. Share information in general conversations as well as through links on your social media. Spread hope by sharing that there is no shame in seeking help and demonstrate hope through your daily words, actions and interactions with others.
For athletes in training, the team is vital in helping them reach their goals — they provide support, accountability, a helping hand, and a sense of connection and meaning. And since each team is only as strong as the weakest member, it benefits us all to be invested in the health and well-being of each person on our community team.
The bottom line is it takes all of us to make “community” happen and strong individuals and families in recovery make us all stronger. By working together to decrease the stigma and barriers for persons seeking treatment for SUD, our entire community benefits through healthier individuals, safer environments, and more engaged citizens.
Please join Cornerstone in our commitment to our community and let’s make a real difference together!
Teresa Roy is director of community outreach at Cornerstone.