When I was growing up in the 1950s, every school day I’d recite the Pledge of Allegiance with the rest of my classmates. Also, around the Fourth of July, my church would recite our nation’s pledge and also the Pledge of Allegiance to the Christian flag.
For various reasons over the years, reciting America’s pledge in schools and churches has become more and more controversial. Our nation’s flag and our republic do not receive the respect they once did.
In public schools, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance has been a choice for a long time. School children may decline for religious, cultural, or racial reasons.
In many churches, recitation of our nation’s pledge is viewed as being inappropriate in a house of worship. It is even seen as idolatry.
The original Pledge of Allegiance was written by the Rev. Francis Bellamy in 1892. That year President Benjamin Harrison issued a proclamation that schoolchildren should recite it to increase patriotism. The original wording was amended in 1924 and again in 1954 to the composition it is today:
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands; one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
To appreciate the Pledge of Allegiance, it is helpful to understand the meanings of pledge and allegiance.
A pledge is a formalized promise. When a couple gets married, they promise to honor, love, and be faithful to each other. When a person recites the Pledge of Allegiance, he is promising to be loyal and subservient to his country recognizing that he and all Americans are blessed to be “under God.”
Allegiance is a duty to something other than one’s self. In our nation’s pledge, it means to honor, respect, and defend our Republic, its people, and its flag. It promises to abide by our nation’s authority and its laws.
Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance is not a form of worship. It is not idolatry. It is merely a way to render to our government and its leaders their due. This Scripture from Romans 13:1-2/7 (edited) touches on the subject.
“Every person must render to and support the government and its leadership over him. For there can be no authority in the universe except by God’s appointment which means that every authority that exists has been instituted by God. So to resist governance is to resist the divine order of God. Pay your taxes and government fees to those who collect them and respect those who are worthy of respect.”