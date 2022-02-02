Poverty is a harmful toxin in the lives of children. It is a lifelong environmental toxin that affects children in the short-term and the long-term. It affects school achievement, educational attainment, adult earnings, social-emotional growth and physical health well into adulthood.
If that is the case, why don’t we treat this toxin more seriously? Why don’t we devote the necessary resources to bring about effective change? The skeptical reader will say the war on poverty back in the 1960s did not bring about effective change. Actually, the war on poverty did make a difference in the early days and there is evidence of some sustained changes in the adult population. Largely due to the economic COVID-19 stimulus packages, current rate of childhood poverty is down to 10%. This is a catastrophic failure for our children (but it is an improvement). And even worse, almost 3% of children live in deep poverty, such households are usually the income to meet a child’s basic needs.
There is some good news if we want to help children. We now have documented proven strategies if we choose to invest the appropriate resources. Let’s review some of them:
1. Tax policies and financial aid — Families living in poverty cannot provide for their basic needs even if employed and receiving the minimum wage. Raising the minimum wage should always be a part of this discussion. Earned income tax credit, child tax credit, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) have all been shown to have some positive benefits, but truthfully they are still inadequate.
2. Comprehensive Health Care — Children living in poverty should never be denied basic health care. The Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid are of great benefit but still not sufficient. Children with private insurance can get some services through their insurance that children without private insurance cannot get. That just isn’t right and needs to be changed. Also parents living in poverty need adequate insurance to maximize their own health and provide a healthier environment for their children.
3. Early Childhood Education — Early childhood education can be divided into two parts – “very” early childhood education and “later” early childhood education. It has been estimated that the return on investment for all early childhood education programs might be as high as $2-17 for every dollar spent.
4. Recognition of the intergenerational nature of poverty — It is now clear that families affected with poverty are in a potential cycle to “pass” on multiple problems to their offspring. Strategies to reduce poverty and improve outcomes have been shown to break this cycle and are very encouraging.
The science behind interventions is becoming even clearer. A recent study just published in 2022 demonstrated that enhanced financial support to families living in poverty can “improve” their children’s brain wave activity. Yes, that’s right – there appears to be a correlation between poverty reduction intervention and infant brain activity. Baby’s First Years study (babysfirstyears.com) randomized 1,000 low-income children living in four different areas. One group received $333/per month, and one group received $20/month for the first several years of life with no restrictions on how to spend the money. The researchers then studied brain activity (by EEG) at 1 year of age. Brain activity that is consistent later in childhood with enhanced cognitive functioning and development was seen statistically more often in the higher-cash payment group. The preliminary evidence is clear. The “playbook” for fighting childhood poverty and its toxic effects just got bigger and better.
The conclusion should be clear. We can pay now or pay even more later with more childhood disease, greater likelihood of juvenile justice problems and chronic disease in adults. All of these outcomes cost so much more and are preventable. Do we have the resolve and are we willing to really make a difference for children? I sure hope so.