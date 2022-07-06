The hypocrisy of the Supreme Court is a disaster for Americans. They tell us they are protecting the unborn while making it easier for born people to be killed by guns. They ignore problems of women’s health and safety while ignoring male responsibility.
The court ignores modern science that tells us pregnancy is a complex process that can kill the pregnant woman, that the fetus can die of natural causes.
Physicians must be able to conduct lifesaving procedures women need without endangering their careers. The court ignores the millions of fertilized eggs that do not continue to develop. Loss of fertilized cells is a natural process. Early abortion is no different. In fact, history tells us women in the past did not announce pregnancy until “quickening,” when the fetus could be felt moving. Midwives not only looked after birthing but were knowledgeable about ending a pregnancy. The long history of women making decisions about pregnancy is totally overlooked by the court who look instead to jurists hundreds of years ago before women had any legal rights.
We see that the Bible blames a woman for the fall from grace and expulsion from the Garden. The Greeks blamed a woman, Pandora, for unloosing evils on the world. It is, then, traditional to blame women and ignore the selfish pleasures of men at the expense of women. This is the platform of court majority thinking.
This court ignores the fact that thousands of babies who go into state-supported care are not adopted by loving families, but wander through various shelters without parental love or the development of healthy emotions and educated brains. The court majority ignore the lifetime cost of rape, not just financial but emotional, a cost carried by the mother and the child. The court ignores the fact that adoption is often expensive and is no guarantee of healthy parenting. They ignore the psychology of the adopted child who always wonders who his parents are and why they gave him away.
We have a Supreme Court majority who are forcing their religious beliefs on all Americans. They are members of a highly protected wealthy elite who have no understanding of the reality of ordinary lives. Their daughters could run to Europe “on vacation” after rape. They do not worry about grocery bills or high rents. Their children are not homeless or dependent on government-funded food. They can hire staff to care for children if they wish to work away from home. The ordinary American cannot raise children with ease.
The court ignores the men who have caused the pregnancy to exist.
Every woman can tell stories of men who are aggressive and won’t take no for an answer. They fear the men who use alcohol or drugs to render women immobilized, unable to defend themselves. These men pay no price for their selfish pleasuring. Do we really want to preserve the sperm of such men? Can we not protect women from male aggression? Or do we fall into the trap of thinking women “invited” the sex.
This decision denying women the right to protect their health and lives was made by a court that has widened gun rights and the likelihood of killing many people quickly, after they are born. Our forefathers wrote gun rights into the Constitution to protect communities from the French and the American native people on the borders. My husband’s ancestor raised a troop to fight in the French and Indian War. There was no national army and few communities had established police forces. Today we have the National Guard, police and a national army. Loose gun toters are not needed. The Court has misapplied 18th century needs, leaving us with unsafe churches and schools and shopping centers. In no other developed country do we see such carnage.
So who cares about life? Not the Supreme Court. “Hypocrisy” rules.