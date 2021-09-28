We all have significant gaps in our memories.
Sometimes these gaps are healthy or even life-preserving. They can keep us from reliving painful moments or painful periods in our lives that can inhibit our personal growth or our attempts to rebuild fractured relationships. These gaps can serve to maintain a sense of balance as we move forward.
Yet gaps can also exist for our willful or unconscious ignorance of past wrong doings. These past indiscretions might be personal things that we did wrongly to others and that we have forgotten. There might be gaps in our social fabric that we chose conveniently or inadvertently to forget about how life-changing events in the past or present continue to subvert our progress as a society seeking common good. It is these latter gaps that I am addressing here.
Having just finished “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America” by Clint Smith, I realize how woefully inaccurate my knowledge is of critical times and places in the history of our country. My gaps in the knowledge of this history I hope are inadvertent, but a close introspection reveals that perhaps it is too easy to gloss over these events as the past and not worthy of further review. Nothing could be further from the truth. I need to discover the uncomfortable facts about slavery and its lingering effects (racism) if I intent to be a positive contributor to our common good. I need to fill those gaps with facts, to learn the lessons of the past, and to advocate for change that is consequential.
But first let’s address the lingering fear that such a journey can pose. Recent attempts to examine and deal with our less-than-glorious racist past have been called out as unpatriotic, damning our forefathers, or an unwillingness to just let the past be in the past and move on. School boards have been attacked for reasonable efforts to truthfully review our nation’s complete history. Fear-mongering folks have labeled these efforts as teaching “critical race theory” and/or un-American instead of accepting a truthful introspection as the path forward to advancing the founding principles of our country – that all men [people] are created equal. David Thorson (a tour guide at Monticello) is quoted in Smith’s book when referring to gaps in our historical conscience – “I think that history is a story of the past, using all of the available facts, and that nostalgia is a fantasy about the past using no facts, and somewhere in between is memory.” Our attempts to fill the gaps are often misinterpreted as stomping on someone else’s nostalgia, when, in fact, we are just trying to learn so we can do better in the future and, if need be, to readjust our moral compass going forward.
The gaps that we ignore in history only serve to perpetuate false nostalgia or continue a false narrative. When doing so, we continue to deny what defines our history. Smith notes that “the history of slavery is the history of the United States. It was not peripheral to our founding; it was central to it. It is not irrelevant to our contemporary society; it created it. This history is in our soil, it is in our policies, and it must, too, be in our memories.” He concludes, “at some point it is no longer a question of whether we can learn this history but whether we have the collective will to reckon with it.”
We have to address the gaps. We have to reckon with the gaps. Only then can we aspire to be the country that we were created to be and the country that we profess to be now. History is complicated but so is life. Only “clear eyes and full hearts” (to use an apt phrase) is the path forward to open minds that are willing to work together in the tough work ahead.