The year 2020 was not only the year of the COVID pandemic, it was also a census year. The census has been taken in this country every 10 years since 1790, and many format changes have occurred.
The 1790 census listed only the Head of Household by name. The main purpose of that census was to get an indication of who and how many would be available in case “staffing” was needed for a military effort in defense of the new country. All other residents of a household were simply “tick marks” in a specific age category. The first census to list everyone in the household was in 1850. Even then, there was no indication of the relationship of each individual to the Head of Household.
There is no extant 1890 census. All those records were sitting in hallways of the Commerce Building when there was a fire. The amount of water poured into the building totally soaked the 1890 records which then sat for months in a damp and soggy state. Eventually all those records were destroyed. Some states have a copy for their state, or at least some counties within the state may have such, but these are few and far between.
The last census available to the public as of 2021 is the 1940 census. It is the first census whereby you should be able to tell who actually gave the information; census takers were instructed to put a small “x” inside a circle by the name of the information provider.
The 1950 census will become available to the public in 2022. The law states that census records can be made accessible to the public 72 years after a census was done. The thought originally was that most individuals listed in a given census would be deceased after 72 years.
Originally only men were census takers. They had to be able to read and write, but spelling, especially of names, was not necessarily a required skill. Names were often spelled phonetically — what the census taker heard, and accents could greatly affect the pronunciation and thus the spelling of names. This “flaw” is how many names got changed along the way.
Each state determined for itself when it would start keeping certain vital records. If you wish to acquire documents such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, and/or death certificates, be aware of certain restrictions:
— Some of these documents did not exist before the late 19th century except in church records.
— While some of these records can be found online, others of more recent dates have not yet been released for easy public access.
— If you want to acquire records from a county or state vital records office, be aware that only people directly related to the individuals can get such records for their parents or grandparents. Some vital records offices will release more distant generations if the request is for genealogical research only.
— When ordering such records, certified copies are not necessary if your reason is for genealogical research only. This can save you some money. Also, genealogical organizations only want copies of such documents, not the original document you acquired.
If you are doing genealogical research via computer, be aware that there is a lot of misinformation out there. People often put family trees online without supplying documentation or source citations. Others will add additional information that is based strictly on family stories, and this further confuses the issue.
There are many professional genealogists available to help you with research. I am not one of them, because I do not charge a fee if I assist someone with such research. I do it for the thrill of the search of the unknown.