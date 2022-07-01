I am a pro-life Christian conservative. I and millions of others believe the federal abolishment of Roe vs. Wade corrects an outrageous and immoral Supreme Court decision back in 1973. Since that time, 63 million babies have been denied the basic right to live.
Millions of Americans have former President Donald Trump to thank for the fall of Roe v. Wade. His nominations of three conservative justices transformed the U.S. Supreme Court. It is the highlight of his presidency.
Abortion should be a states-rights matter. The will of the people and the leadership of each state should be the deciding factors of whether or not to allow these procedures. A conservative Bible-belt state like South Carolina has little in common with liberal progressive states like California.
The nation’s views on abortion have radically changed through the years. In the early 1900’s, abortion was illegal in every state in the union. In those days and on through the 1960’s, abortions were frowned upon by the vast majority of Americans.
South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott has said, “A nation in which abortion is the first answer for expectant moms in challenging circumstances is a nation that has sacrificed its moral clarity and courage.”
Recently, Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill that was passed by the S.C. Legislature which allows pharmacists to dispense birth control pills to women without a doctor’s prescription. This should certainly be one way to help reduce unwanted pregnancies.
Can you guess who promotes all abortions without restrictions? It is the World Health Organization. The WHO issued new abortion guidelines on March 10th that urge countries to legalize abortions without any limits right on up to birth. They call for no gestational limits on abortion, no parental consent for minors, no waiting periods, and no requirements that only doctors can abort babies.
Earlier this year in the U.S. Senate, Republicans, with the help of Democrat Senator Manchin, voted to defeat a Democrat bill that would have overturned all federal and state pro-life laws effectively legalizing abortions even up to birth.
Abortion disproportionately involves the loss of a tremendous number of Black lives. The National Center for Biotechnology Information states that abortion is the number one killer in the Black community. It outnumbers the top 20 causes of Black-Americans’ death, all combined!
Shouldn’t as many people as possible speak up for the lives of little babies of any race or color? May we thank God that the U.S. Supreme Court finally did.