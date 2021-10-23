The special Greenwood County Council 5 Republican and Democratic primaries are Tuesday, with potential runoffs scheduled for Nov. 9. Below are some simple guidelines.
Primaries and runoffsPrimaries determine the Republican and Democratic candidates that will be on the Dec. 28 special election ballot. Runoffs are held if no candidate receives a majority of the total votes cast. There are three candidates vying for each primary, so there is the possibility of a runoff in each.
We do not register by party in South Carolina. A voter can only vote in one political party’s primary, so the voter must inform the poll staff which primary they would like to participate in, to determine the correct ballot, not to commit the voter to a party. If there is a runoff, the voter cannot switch parties since a runoff is an extension of the primary. A voter who casts a ballot in the Democratic primary, cannot vote in a Republican runoff or vice-versa. If a voter does not cast a ballot in either primary, they can vote in a runoff.
Photo ID lawAnyone who presents himself or herself to vote must show a current photo ID. The only exception would be a voter who claims a reasonable impediment (a voter who does not own a photo ID). If a voter claims a reasonable impediment, they may vote a provisional paper ballot. The voter must present their old paper voter registration card with no photo in order to vote.
Acceptable forms of photo ID are:
SC Voter Registration Card with photo
SC driver’s license
SC ID Card issued by DMV
Military ID issued by the federal government (includes VA benefits card)
Passport (either the book type or plastic card)
Concealed Weapons Permit
If you are a registered voter in Greenwood County and have moved within the county, and have not changed your address with our office, you can do so now.
On the day of the primaries, you may either vote a paper provisional failsafe ballot at your old precinct or vote a failsafe ballot on the electronic equipment at our office.
Personal protective equipmentAll polling staff will be equipped with PPE for the protection of our workers as well as our voters. We do ask voters to practice social distancing.
Polling locationsJust because your precinct is open doesn’t mean you are eligible to participate in the special primaries or runoff(s). Only registered voters who reside within the County Council 5 boundaries are eligible.
Many precincts are split between council districts. If you are in doubt as to your county council representative, you can find this information on your voter registration card, at scvotes.gov, or call our office.
Permanent precinct relocationsThe following polling locations have been moved permanently:
• Coronaca Precinct. Previous location, St. Mark UMC, 111 Fuller St. New location, Coronaca Fire, 125 Willard Road.
• Graham’s Glen Precinct. Previous location, The Burton Center, Highway 72/221. New location, St. Mark UMC Coronaca Campus, 111 Fuller St.
What not to doYou cannot wear items that endorse a candidate or a political party inside of a polling location. This includes T-shirts, pins, hats, etc. If you do, you will be asked to remove the item or vacate the premises. No political discussions are permitted inside a polling location.
Election resultsElection results will be posted on the Greenwood County website at greenwoodsc.gov on the home page.
For information, call our office at 864-942-8585. Our hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. We are located at 600 Monument St., Park Plaza Building, Suite 113.
The email address is vote.greenwood@elections.sc.gov