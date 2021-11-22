Many of us will have luxuries this holiday season that some people seldom experience: Food will be plentiful.
Even in the pandemic, most of us still enjoy our favorite foods. I have never had to wonder about my next meal or worry if I could get “enough food” – although my parents and grandparents were not strangers with this specter.
My parents and grandparents grew up on farms. In my Mother’s family, most of their food came from their own crops and animals. They bought a few items at the store and traded with other families for supplies they didn’t have. My grandmother canned (and later froze) vegetables and fruits during summers, so they would have food in winter: butter beans, corn, turnip greens, collards, peaches, apples, pears, tomatoes, field peas and more. My mother can still recall the disappointment her family felt when their cow “Daisy” died because after that loss they only had powdered milk.
They still had eggs because my grandparents had several dozen chickens, and they took good care of their chickens, too. When you rely on your own animals as your food source, there is a different relationship with the animals, and animals can even teach us things we might not have understood without them.
Through everyday life experiences, insights can be gleaned from former mysteries, and this is how my chickens helped me better understand William Carlos Williams’s poem “The Red Wheelbarrow”:
“So much depends upon / a red wheelbarrow / glazed with rain water / beside the white chickens.”
I marvel at how something so short can be a poem, especially when the four lines seem to prompt more questions than answers. For instance, “what depends upon a red wheelbarrow”? Perhaps a farmer depends upon the wheelbarrow to transport things to and from the field? Or perhaps the poem itself depends upon the wheelbarrow because without the wheelbarrow, Williams would not have had the inspiration for the poem?
My chickens helped me see another side of this poem. For those who don’t have chickens, they require a considerable amount of water, and no matter how many times I check my chickens’ water, the water seems constantly in need of refilling. By thinking of my chickens’ needs, I realized that the rain-drenched wheelbarrow was probably the chickens’ water source.
And where there are chickens, there is someone taking care of the chickens. Although not pictured, another “character” in the poem is the owner of the red wheelbarrow, the fence, and the chickens. These chickens belong to someone, and that person will be depending on the eggs.
As I think of how my mother’s family relied on their animals, I can imagine how life-affirming it must have been to my mother and her siblings to collect the warm eggs on chilly mornings and how grateful the family would have been to have their chickens and the bounty of the fresh, white eggs.
My parents grew up in the 1940s, but food insecurities remain in 21st century America. The United States is, arguably, the wealthiest country in the world, yet according to the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), in 2020 “over 38 million Americans (11.8%) lived in households that struggled against food insecurity.” Rural households experience more food shortages (11.6%) than those in metropolitan areas (10%). The South has the highest rate of food insecurity (12.3%). In households with children, 1 in 7 households “could not buy enough food for their families.”
This holiday season – and the other days of the year, too – millions of people will not experience what many of us take for granted, food security, but we can help by supporting local food banks.
In the poem, the wheelbarrow, the rain water, the chickens and the family who needs the eggs are all connected. The chickens depend upon the wheelbarrow to hold the rain water, and the family (that takes care of the chickens) depends upon the eggs and chickens for food. We are all connected. So much depends upon our ability to see others’ needs.