This was inspired by the letter to the editor printed on May 14.
That letter made the case that Joe Biden was hastening the return of Jesus Christ. I have seen and written some pretty bombastic political posts before, but this one took the cake due to its borderline blasphemous implications.
Eschatology does not progress at a pace dictated by Joe Biden, Donald Trump or any other human walking this earth. God is in control of all of that. Secondly, and the main reason I wrote this, is to address the 800-pound false doctrine in the room known as the pre-tribulation rapture. This teaching became popular in the 1830s under demonic circumstances. But lo and behold, today’s modern American apostate churchianity has latched onto it like a pitbull and won’t let it go no matter how much scripture you show them that completely wipes it out.
The charlatan false teachers who peddle this nonsense and the seminaries that trained them are no better than the scribes and pharisees of Jesus’s time. The so-called rapture is not even called by that name in the Bible. Instead it simply says “caught up” (1 Thessalonians 4:17). This supernatural event takes place immediately after the resurrection of the dead in Christ. But this is where pre tribulation rapture theory gets utterly exposed as a fraud. There are three witnesses in the Bible (Daniel, Jesus and John) who tell us that there are only two resurrections. We find these proof texts in Daniel 12:2, John 5:28-29 and then right near the very end of the book, in Revelation 20:4-6 and 11-15, John reiterates what Daniel and Jesus said before him. Jesus also told us that the resurrection of His people does not happen until the last day (John 6:39, 40, 44, and 54). Keep in mind, in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18 and 1 Corinthians 15:50-54, we see that this resurrection of Christ’s followers happens right before the “rapture” of those who are alive and remaining.
All this happens on the same Last Day before the seven vials of wrath are poured out upon the earth. Also found in Revelation 20 is the fact that the second and only other resurrection does not happen until after the millennial kingdom of Christ on earth. But by teaching pre-tribulation or even mid-tribulation rapture, these false teachers add a non existent third resurrection into the text. They have convinced their duped congregants that due to their gentile ethnicity, they are worthy to escape all persecution and suffering that is to come. Anyone who knows church history should know better. Anyone who knows what Jesus and Paul promised us (persecution/affliction/tribulation) for following Christ should know better.
The other side of this coin has these same false teachers taking away 19 chapters of Revelation and throwing them in the trash, as far as being applied to the church, that is. They lie and claim that only hree chapters of Revelation are written to the church while the rest is to Israel. All of this false doctrine is easily wiped out by the time you make it to the end of Revelation 1. The very first chapter tells us that the whole book of Revelation is from God the Father, to Jesus, to His servants in the seven churches through John. This is a warning to any and all pre-tribulation rapture teachers in our area.
Read Revelation 22:18-19 and see what awaits those who add and take away from that Book like you are doing. You are currently under a double curse. Repent and start teaching the truth that is found in that book. And that truth is a post-tribulation/pre-wrath resurrection/rapture.