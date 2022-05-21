Since Justice Alito’s draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization was leaked, spirited discussion has increased around women’s reproductive rights. Some argue the constitutional right to abortion should be protected, leaving women fully in charge of their bodies and health. Others contend this constitutional right should be abolished, leaving these decisions to state legislatures.
Defending the sanctity of life, the extent to which human life is considered sacred and precious, has been championed by the majority of elected South Carolina officials for decades. While this is a virtuous, critical position, it can sometimes seem hollow when that alleged commitment to defending life wanes or ceases immediately after birth. What has resulted is a series of policies and actions that beg the question: Are these officials serious about defending the sanctity of life and investing in the lives of all children, or are they simply pro-birth?
Although 300,000 state children live in poverty, our leaders continue to reject millions of Medicaid match dollars year in and year out. This includes the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) monies designated for low-income children who are ineligible for Medicaid but still need a safety net. States like ours, mostly poor and southern, that refuse these funds have lower ranks in education, health, economic vitality and family well-being. In states where Medicaid and CHIP have been expanded, studies show increased access to preventive care and improved overall economies. The choice should be clear for Gov. McMaster and the legislature: demonstrate your commitment to protecting the lives of those who can’t protect themselves, regardless of age, by increasing access to preventive health care. To continue rejecting these monies, which results in our own tax dollars going to other states while so many of our children suffer, is shortsighted and unconscionable.
Also affecting livelihood is the inequitable funding of schools. Along the Corridor of Shame, in the 36 rural school districts in 17 counties along I-95, most students live near or below poverty level. School funding there is well beneath the state average, as are teacher pay and student achievement. It has also been reported that the “minimally adequate” education the Legislature deems acceptable for students in public schools is not provided in these 36 districts. Since school funding is tax-base dependent, and considering the limited availability of employment and transportation opportunities, unless the political will changes and our officials commit to addressing the resulting stark inequities, students in the Corridor of Shame will continue to be left behind. Interestingly, instead of addressing the glaring inequities within the public school system, elected officials just appropriated $60,000,000 of the $3,000,000,000 budget surplus to fund charter schools. This begs the question: How committed are our elected officials to standing up for those for whom the deck seems to be stacked against?
While S.C. has the 11th highest teen pregnancy rate in the nation, this rate has declined by 70% over the past 25 years. However, unintended teen pregnancy and abortion rates are highest in many of the lowest funded districts and poorest counties where preventive health care is limited. These rates are also highest in states where comprehensive, age-appropriate sex education is not mandated. While S.C. does mandate comprehensive, age-appropriate programming, it is one of only 13 states that does not require sex education to be medically accurate. Seriously.
Research has shown for decades that when medically accurate information is taught by qualified, unbiased instructors, several things happen: students are much less likely to report a pregnancy; students are more likely to recognize the risks associated with early initiation of sexual activity; students have increased understanding around the emotional, psychological and economic impact of sexual activity; students are more able to identify inaccurate information widely available throughout social media platforms and in pop culture. This begs the question: How committed are our elected officials to investing in proven strategies that can actually prevent unintended pregnancies and abortions?
Whether you are on the side of upholding or abolishing Roe v. Wade, it’s important to know that rates are highest in countries where contraception and abortion are inaccessible and illegal. This is a difficult, emotionally-driven issue. While those on both sides of the argument are bitterly divided much of the time, most agree that abortion should never be flippantly used as a means of birth control. It’s time for civil discussion around this topic. It’s time to provide equitable access to preventive health care services, to adequately and equitably fund comprehensive education, and to make opportunities available and equitable for all children. We can and must do better by honoring the sanctity of life, before and after birth.