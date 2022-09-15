Over the years, I’ve had a few laughs at the royal family’s expense; typically at the pomposity of it all. I’d never given much mind to an aging queen Elizabeth II as she was never my type of bird.
Having seen what the younger generation of royals has managed to get themselves into, she was always the wallflower of the dynasty. A younger Rob Gainey would not have found much to say about someone who has, over the years, had so little to say herself.
As I’ve grown older, and particularly today, I’ve realized that her absence of dialog in the world conversation has not been a mistake, but a considerate gesture of wisdom on her part.
She didn’t champion causes with the self-righteous indignity of a crusader, although she could have very easily thrown her weight around. While I’m sure she’s had her thoughts on matters and some of them were cast into the mediasphere, she managed to stay clear of most of Britain’s Parliament, its finances, its social structure and its evolving culture. For a long time, I thought that was simply due to a lack of intellect, but today I realized it was due to an abundance of it.
Alas, humans are never perfect and I’m sure I could find some old bone to pick with her, but today is not that day. Today, I will look for the good in her benevolence and honor that instead. No matter what happened, she left me with the impression that, even though she were queen, she chose not to lord over her constituents. And when it comes to politics, often the best thing you can do is nothing. If it isn’t broken, don’t try to fix it. I only wish our bunch here would do the same.
So here’s to Queen Elizabeth II. Godspeed to you and may others aspire to be as patient and wise as you. Maybe one day, your Parliament will take cue from your non-interventionism and allow Britains to be British, just as she allowed fools to be foolish.
That being said, any of the royal family still living are fair game for another day, as is the entire institution of monarchy, literally or figuratively.
Good night, good queen.
Rob Gainey lives in Greenwood and is a musician, audio engineer, pipefitter and author of “Rockin’ Your Stage Sound.”