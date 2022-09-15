Over the years, I’ve had a few laughs at the royal family’s expense; typically at the pomposity of it all. I’d never given much mind to an aging queen Elizabeth II as she was never my type of bird.

Having seen what the younger generation of royals has managed to get themselves into, she was always the wallflower of the dynasty. A younger Rob Gainey would not have found much to say about someone who has, over the years, had so little to say herself.

Rob Gainey lives in Greenwood and is a musician, audio engineer, pipefitter and author of “Rockin’ Your Stage Sound.”