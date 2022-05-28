This year Memorial Day which is always the last Monday in May will be May 30, while Flag Day, officially created by a 1949 proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson, is always June 14.
I grew up in the South. One very important day that we always celebrated was Memorial Day, but back then it was called Decoration Day. Does anybody else remember that term?
For me, it was a day when we returned to my mother’s hometown where many gospel singers would perform, and sometime during the day, a trip would be made to the local cemetery to decorate the graves of the deceased, especially deceased military, with flowers or wreaths, and always small flags — an American flag.
Many churches have American flags in their sanctuaries as a reminder that without what that flag stands for, we would not be able to worship in freedom as we do. As you face the pulpit area, that American flag should always be in front of the congregation, on the left.
Many of us fly American flags at our homes. Did you know the U.S. Flag Code specifically states that while flags are generally not flown at night, if they are flown at night they must be lit?
I am sure many of you have seen flags folded at a military funeral and given to the family of the deceased. Did you know that each fold of that flag has a special meaning?
The first fold is the symbol of a life now over.
The second fold represents our belief in eternal life.
The third fold is in honor and remembrance of the veterans departing our ranks.
The fourth fold is representative of our weaker nature and dedicated to God to whom we turn in good times as well as in bad times for His divine guidance.
The fifth fold is a tribute to our country — “still our country, right or wrong.”
The sixth fold is where our hearts lie. It is with our hearts that we pledge allegiance to the flag — as one nation under God.
The seventh fold is a tribute to our armed forces that protect our country and our flag against all enemies.
The eighth fold is a tribute to the ones who entered into the valley of the shadow of death that we might see the light of day.
The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood and others who molded the men and women who have made this country a great nation.
The 10th fold is a tribute to the Father above, for He too has given His sons and daughters for the defense of our country.
The 11th fold glorifies, in the eyes of the Hebrews, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
The 12th fold glorifies God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.
The 13th fold renders the stars of the flag uppermost, reminding us of our nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.”
Did you notice there are 13 folds, one for each of the original 13 colonies? Did you note that over half of the folds specifically refer to God and our belief in eternal life with Him?
Respect our flag. Every time you sit in a church or synagogue or a public building where an American flag is displayed, look at that flag and remember what it represents: the freedom to worship as we do today and in so many ways is symbolic of the Judeo-Christian beliefs that are the basis of our very existence, and that it represents a government of the people, by the people and for the people. May these statements always remain true.