America has celebrated its 245th birthday. Our nation has much to celebrate but we also have many problems.
Our founding fathers never intended for America to be a democracy. “What?” you say. Yes, it’s true. Indeed, the word democracy cannot be found in the U.S. Constitution or in the Declaration of Independence.
Our Pledge of Allegiance does not say “to the democracy for which it stands.” It says “to the republic for which it stands.” Julia Ward Howe’s popular song is not titled “The Battle Hymn of the Democracy” but “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
John Adams said, “A democracy wastes, wears out, and finally murders its own self.” James Madison said, “Republics are superior to democracies because republics safeguard against the tyranny of the majority.”
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall said, “The difference between a republic and a democracy is the same as the difference between order and chaos.” (Rights and freedoms can be abused in many ways, including out-of-control mobs in a democracy.)
A republic and a democracy are alike in some ways but there is one very big difference; the all-engulfing power of the majority vote in Washington, D.C.
In a republic, political power primarily resides locally with each individual, community and state determining what is in their own best interests. This authority is held directly by the people and through their elected representatives.
In our democracy, unrestrained national political power by majority vote in the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court holds sway. Too often, this wide-ranging authority is unjust or immoral or infringes on the individual rights and freedoms of all Americans.
For example: All school children should get the best education available whether it is through a public, private, religious, or magnet school. Poor families would be subsidized to help pay for their children’s schooling.
In our majority-vote democracy, a major political party and the National Teacher’s Union oppose school choice. Thus, millions of America’s school children cannot get the best education available.
The majority vote of the U.S. Supreme Court has made many immoral decisions in the past. Example: They ruled that school children could no longer be led in pray in public schools by principals or teachers.
Whether school children can be led in prayer in schools should be left to each individual school, community and family, not the majority vote of nine people in Washington.
Closely tied to the unjust or immoral use of the majority vote is the irresponsible mindset of millions of voters. Good government and good judges in a democracy or a republic require good and upright voters.
Socrates said, “The right to vote in a democracy must not be an indiscriminate right (by birth or citizenship), but must be given only to people who’ve thought sufficiently about their choices.” (In other words, perhaps only mature and responsible level-headed people should be given the privilege of voting.)
After Benjamin Franklin signed the U.S. Constitution he was asked, “Have we got a republic?” He replied, “Yes, if you can keep it.”
America’s republic way of life has been steadily forsaken over the years by each major political party and by the courts. The result is a democracy filled with over-reaching legislation and court rulings.
Simply stated, our democracy amounts to a dictatorship by majority vote. America’s founding fathers would be outraged.