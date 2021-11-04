The photo included here of the old Phoenix School was taken recently as I left the funeral for a childhood friend who was buried on a cool, sunny fall day in the historic Damascus Church cemetery. Mildred Hitt, one of nine children, was a remarkable Christian lady who loved music. She wrote and sang beautiful songs and even did opening acts for stars such as Loretta Lynn and Bill Anderson.
It was the idyllic Phoenix Community that gave birth not only to my cherished memories of Mildred, but also to the many pleasant memories of my youth — memories that surface often now that I have reached three score years and 10.
They include softball games in front of the old school; shooting marbles in our dirt yard; checking rabbit boxes in the cold woods after school with the anticipation of catching one; endlessly shooting my Daisy 25 BB gun; swimming in the Kathy Hill creek among the deadly moccasins; Sunday afternoon tackle football behind the school and baseball games in cow pastures; worship at the 1854 white-frame Damascus Baptist Church led by the incomparable Rev. Thomas Daum who so loved the young people of the community; keeping “cool” at church with window fans and hand fans in the hot summers; packed pew revivals and homecomings with dinner on the grounds; participating in plays in the school’s auditorium to raise money for us to take bus trips to far away places like Daytona Beach and Stone Mountain; walking through the woods to Mrs. Connolly’s home to borrow the phone; riding to church in her 1941 Dodge; and taking baths in a tin tub.
Yes, we were extremely poor but I wouldn’t trade my upbringing in the mid ‘50s and early ‘60s for anything. The Phoenix Community was a place that instilled important values in the lives of children who weren’t obsessed with TV, gadgets, Instagram and Facebook, which are harming kids of today. Suicide was almost unheard of among school children of the 1950s.
We recently completed a major renovation of the large auditorium and stage in the Phoenix School, and had made plans for a spring 2020 dedication, but COVID killed that. It left a lot of old timers in the community and school alumni disappointed.
Robert Hitt, Mildred’s brother who will turn 90 on Nov 28, has longed to have a concert in the school he attended starting in the 1930s. We would like to have the concert soon, so stand by for an announcement of the date and time.
Robert is a gifted Johnny Cash impersonator, so Cash fans will not want to miss this. You’ll marvel at the beauty of the auditorium with the automatic red velvet curtain, gorgeous heart pine floors and the original, restored school benches.
Thanks to a generous grant from the Self Family Foundation, we now have new, modern heaters and air conditioning. The restored antique wood stove will be sitting cold but proudly, knowing that she never failed to warm thousands of kids during her life. She was faithful and true, and today as you gaze upon her, she stands with rare beauty and dignity which are unmatched in this modern world.
I love the Phoenix School, which opened in September 1898 as the Phoenix High School. Moving into the community in 1955, I just missed going to the school before it closed. I often wish that I could have attended that school. But I can say that I drove the school bus for the Phoenix route starting while I was 15, turning 16 about two weeks after school started. A few years earlier, I started elementary school while in college — Cokesbury College.