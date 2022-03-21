I want to express my disappointment in the February vote of the Democrat-led McCormick County Council to divide us by race in our county elections and lay out the Republican Party vision of a better path for our future here in McCormick County, our state and nation.
At the first council hearing on redistricting, the former Democrat chairman stood up and confessed that he had segregated our districts by race in 2010 and proposed that they do the same this time around. Since I was stunned at this admission and illegal proposal, I hoped that since not a single Democrat council member spoke in opposition that they were simply shocked as well. Sadly, their silence was not shock but an agreement to race-based gerrymandering. During the single legally required public comment hearing a month later, not one resident of McCormick spoke in favor of the map the Democrats picked. It’s easy to understand why.
The map chosen by the Democrats on the council violates almost every redistricting principle. It splits voting precincts; it bypasses nearby populations for more distant ones; it divides communities. All bad, but worst of all, it falls outside allowable variances under the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment and section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
It didn’t have to be this way. Two other maps were much more representative of the county’s population mix, didn’t split communities and minimized precinct disruptions. However, these were rejected without debate in favor of this unbalanced, unrepresentative map that transforms our voting districts from richly diverse ones into racial super-majorities. Astonishingly, our Democrat council members want and expect us to vote based upon race alone. Clinging to power at the cost of dividing our communities seems to be the only motivation for their actions. There is a better way.
Republican council members voted against removing their Black constituents because they want to represent everyone. They voted against a map drawn with a tiny loop designed to keep Chairman Jennings’ home narrowly within his current district instead of where it belongs. They voted against the nightmare of polling stations having multiple ballots for voters due to communities splitting to achieve racial super-majorities. They voted not for their own selfish election interests but for the good of McCormick County.
We have many challenges ahead. We are all suffering together from disastrous Democrat programs and Executive Orders directly responsible for runaway inflation, insane gas prices and outrageous utility bills. I attended a McCormick CPW board meeting where residents on fixed incomes were trying to get answers as to why their monthly power bills skyrocketed 40% to well over $1,000 in many cases. They were met with blank stares from the elected board members and inadequate answers from their staff.
Power bills this high will make people do dangerous things like heating with kerosene or subsisting off cheaper, unhealthy foods. Fortunately, while our local Democrat officials sit idly by, our state and national Republican lawmakers have taken up the challenge to find help for our community in this crisis. I am frightened at what their utility bills will be in the coming months after President Biden’s sanctions take hold. Even if folks could afford to buy an electric car to save on gasoline as the Democrats demand, they couldn’t afford to recharge the doggone thing.
Republicans will be offering solutions instead of blaming you for not owning a $60,000 electric car or punishing you for exercising your freedom to decide what injections are right for you. When Republicans talk about putting Americans first, we mean precisely that.
So let’s show Democrats in the fall that their old tactic of dividing us by race won’t work anymore and that it’s a lot easier to vote than it is to pay for their socialist boondoggles like the Green New Deal.