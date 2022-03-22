Redistricting is a process that occurs every 10 years as a result of the Census to ensure that election districts are proportional and adhere to the constitutional requirement of one person, one vote. (i.e.; mathematically equal districts). District lines are redrawn every 10 years, if necessary, using Census block data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
In offices that have single-member districts, such as state house of representatives, county council, municipalities and school boards, the total population is divided between the number of seats for a particular entity. For example, the population for Greenwood County reflected in the 2020 Census data is 69,351 (this is actual population, not registered voters). Greenwood County Council has seven single-member districts. The total population would be divided by seven resulting in a target number of 9,907 persons per district. The Voting Rights Act requires that the variance for the entire plan cannot exceed a 10% deviation factor. This simply means if the target number is 9,907 and the district is drawn with 9,970 the district has a minus -1.39% deviation factor.
In the case of the S.C. Senate, the lines were drawn to include only one senate district in Greenwood County, which is Senate 10. Voters who were once in S.C. Senate 4 will receive new voter registration cards indicating that their new voting district for Senate is District 10.
In the case of the state House of Representatives, the previous map included three districts in Greenwood County, Districts 12, 13 and 14. The new map does not include House of Representatives District 14, only Districts 12 and 13. There were numerous changes with the lines for House Districts 12 and 13. The voters who were previously assigned to House District 14 are now assigned to District 13.
In the case of county council, there were changes but nothing significant. The Town of Troy and the surrounding area were previously in County Council District 1. This area has changed to County Council District 2. There were also minor changes in the Town of Ninety Six between County Council Districts 2 and 5 and a portion of the western side of the county between County Council Districts 6 and 7. In the City of Greenwood and some of the southern part of the county there were changes between County Council Districts 3 and 4 and County Council Districts 3 and 1.
An updated voter registration card was mailed to all voters affected by these changes, indicating their new voting districts. If you did not receive a new card, it simply means there were no changes to your voting districts.
To date, we have received over 1,000 cards marked as undeliverable by the Post Office as a result of a voter moving and not changing the address on file with either our office or the State Election Commission. We have mailed a change of address form to those voters to complete and return so we can correct their address.
Filing opened March 16 at noon for partisan offices. In Greenwood County, the offices open for filing are House of Representatives Districts 12 and 13, Probate Judge and County Council Districts 1, 2 and 3. Filing will close at noon March 30. If you are unsure of your voting districts, you may call the office. We have maps of the new areas in our office for public viewing.
If you have any questions, or would like additional information, call the Greenwood County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 864-942-8585. Our office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.