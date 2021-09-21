The summer Olympics and the Para-Olympics have finished and now fall brings us high school and college football. These events remind me of the hard work and dedication of the athletes who are competing but it also reminds me that each of these young men and women have a community of supporters behind them that make the journey possible.
Every September, Cornerstone staff and supporters celebrate Recovery Month, a national initiative sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Recovery Month is now in its 32nd year and continues to raise awareness of substance use and mental health disorders while celebrating those who are living proof that recovery is possible.
Coming on the heels of the last year of unprecedented health crisis, I think we all need some cheering on right now and this year’s theme of “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community” reminds us that recovery is a team effort and no one should have to fight alone.
Just like each athlete has his or her own journey to the game, so too does every person in recovery have their own journey experiences. As teammates of those seeking and sustaining their recovery, we play an important role in supporting recovery, removing barriers to recovery, and broadening our understanding of what recovery means for others, even if we don’t totally understand the experiences that got them there.
Through community, we can create environments that support others in accessing the tools available to them and starting conversations about prevention, treatment and recovery.
The truth is that substance use disorders affect people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, financial resources and neighborhoods. Stigma and fear, however, keep many people from reaching out for services. By breaking down stigma, we increase the chance for positive connections and recovery and we see individuals, families and neighborhoods all get better, physically and emotionally.
I have had the privilege of working in the recovery field for 34 years. I have seen that individuals who embrace recovery achieve improved mental and physical health, and form stronger relationships with their neighbors, families, peers and their community at large. Substance use disorders can be treated, just like other health problems. Prevention works, treatment is effective and recovery is real.
So, how can you be a part of the Recovery Team? Advocate for recovery. Educate yourself about substance use disorders and the resources available in our community. Share this information in your general conversations as well as through links on your social media. Spread hope by sharing that there is no shame in reaching out for help, and better yet, demonstrate hope through your words, actions and interactions with others.
For athletes in training, the team is vital in helping them reach their goals — they provide support, accountability, a helping hand and a sense of connection and meaning. And since each team is as strong as the weakest member, team members are invested in the health and well being of each person on the team.
The bottom line is recovery makes individuals and families stronger and that makes us all stronger. It takes all of us to make “community” happen. By working together to decrease the stigma and barriers for those who are seeking treatment for substance use disorders, our entire community benefits through healthier individuals, safer environments and more engaged citizens.
I hope that you will join Cornerstone in our commitment to community and let’s make a real difference together.