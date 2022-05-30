In case you haven’t heard, I will be retiring as morning show host and general manager of WZSN-FM Sunny 103.5 and WZCC 1090 AM and 102.7 FM. My last day on the air is Tuesday.
I want to thank the owner of the stations, John Broomfield, Austin Landers, Pam Walker and everyone I have worked with through the years.
The person I want to thank more than any other is my wife and best friend, Martine, for putting up with me for 44 years. We have moved from one job to another several times and I have no idea how things would have worked out without her strength and sense of humor. I love her more every day she is an amazing woman and the best gift God could have given me.
I also want to thank all of my friends who listened to me every morning. I haven’t met all of you but I feel like I have come to know you. Your calls in the morning, emails and visits to remote broadcasts made me feel welcome since the first day I went on the air in Greenwood. I have been lucky to do what I do for 47 years and the time has come to move on and enjoy life.
After 19 years of getting up to go to work at 3 a.m. I will be sleeping in and going to bed late. We will be staying in Greenwood; it has become our home and we plan to enjoy our retirement here with all of our friends.
Thank you all for letting me be a part of your lives; it’s been a pleasure. Years ago, I worked with a man who closed his show the same way every day. I think it’s a fitting way to say goodbye and thanks:
“May the road rise up to meet you.
”May the wind be always at your back.
”May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
Fezler is a Greenwood County resident with a face for radio. He’s also a fairly decent golfer. And no, he did not pen this bio; the editor did.