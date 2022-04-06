My 2013 Webster’s Dictionary/Thesaurus lists the word “race” three times with varying definitions for each. The third listing gives three definitions for the word as we normally use it. The third definition states the word means “a category of humankind that shares certain distinctive physical traits.”
The same volume doesn’t list the word “ethnicity” with a definition. “Ethnic” (adjective) means “of or relating to races or large groups of people classed according to common traits and customs.”
I was taught years ago that there were three races: Caucasian, Negroid and Asian. Caucasian encompassed, in general, all of Great Britain and Europe including Scandinavia and the colonies that developed from those countries. Negroid people were found in Africa for the most part, and Asian individuals included people of the Far East (Japan, China, etc.). My college sociology class included information that indicated the American Indians migrated from Asia across the Bering Strait onto North America, and thus technically they belonged to the Asian category.
Through the years, the word “Caucasian” seemed to disappear and “white” was used instead. The word “Negroid” was often slurred and eventually became “Negro” which, unfortunately, was slurred further into the “N” word everyone wants to avoid. I taught my children at an early age (and they are now in their 60s) to pronounce “Negro” very distinctly even if we did live in the South where words were often slurred unintentionally into a different sound. Then the word “colored” came into use, and eventually “Black” and “Afro-American” even if the person has never set foot on the continent of Africa.
People of Spanish heritage are technically Caucasian, but nowadays we use the word “Hispanic.” In the late 1960s when I moved from the East Coast to New Mexico, I was cautioned as to what to call people in this category. Some advisers said I should use the word “Latino” while others said I should use the word “Hispanic” and still others had other suggestions. As a teacher, I had quite a few students who fell into this category and once I had gotten to know my students and established a trust bond with them I asked them what they preferred to be called — Latino, Hispanic, or something else. One very astute young lady said, “Mrs. B., it’s not what you call us but how you say it that is important.” Wow! What a perception on the part of a teenager.
Nowadays, we seem to mix race and ethnicity when trying to find out what category a person fits into. I’m not sure why fitting people into certain restrictive categories is even necessary, but this is always a question on various forms. Intermarriage/interbreeding has made this a difficult issue. I had a fellow teacher friend who always threatened to mark “other” on such forms. A beautiful tan-colored female with long flowing wavy hair, she told me she had just about every race/ethnicity you could name in her heritage. She was often mistaken for white, but she definitely came from a mixed background — Black, Asian, Caucasian and Hispanic all appeared in her DNA.
However, what is important to me is that if you are a citizen of this great nation we know as the United States of America, you are an American. You may have all kinds of racial or ethnic linkages in your heritage, but you are an American. You may have to categorize yourself as Caucasian (white), Black, Hispanic, or Asian on questionnaires, but you are an American. Why can’t we just leave it at that? I am of Scottish, Irish and German ancestry, and while I am interested in that heritage, I don’t call myself a hyphenated name. I am an American, period.