The Democratic and Republican statewide primaries will be June 14, with a tentative runoff scheduled for June 28. As with all primaries, there is usually confusion, which doesn’t have to be the case if you follow these simple guidelines.
PrimariesPrimaries are held to determine the Democratic and Republican candidates that will be on the General Election ballot in November. If a candidate has no opposition from his or her party, their name will not appear on the ballot in the primaries. Convention candidates, nonpartisan candidates and the write-in option will not appear on the primary ballots.
We do not register by party in this state, but a voter can only vote in one political party’s primary. At the polls the voter must inform the poll staff which primary they would like to participate in before they will be issued a ballot. This is only to determine the correct ballot for the voter, not to commit the voter to a particular party. If there is a runoff, the voter may cast their ballot in the runoff for the same party. If a voter casts a ballot in the Democratic primary, they cannot vote in a Republican runoff or vice-versa. A runoff is considered an extension of the primaries. If a voter does not cast a ballot in either primary, they can vote in the runoff. Since a candidate must receive a majority vote, and there are multiple candidates vying for several offices, there is the potential for both a Republican and Democratic runoff.
Registering to voteYou must be registered at least 30 days prior to any election to be eligible to cast a ballot in the election.
Seventeen-year-olds who will be 18 by the date of the General Election, which will be Nov. 8, may register now and participate in the primaries.
Absentee votingRegistered voters 65 or older or with a disability may request to vote absentee-by-mail. The request can be made for each election to be held within the coming calendar year. The voter, or a member of the voters’ immediate family, may make the request. Once the request is made, an application form will be mailed to the voter. This form must be signed by the voter and returned to our office. Once the ballot is finalized, it will be mailed to the voter. A voter can also vote absentee in the Voter Registration & Elections Office.
To request an absentee ballot online, visit the Greenwood County website at greenwoodcounty-sc.gov.
Click on the “I want to” link on the top right side of the home page, then click the “Absentee Vote” link and follow the instructions.
To request an absentee ballot via email, send the request to vote.greenwood@elections.sc.gov or text the word “absentee” to 91896 to receive a link to apply.
Polling location relocationsThe following polling locations have been relocated.
Hopes Ferry 006 – The new location is the Mathews Methodist Church at 800 Wright Ave.
Ninety Six 012 – The new location is the Ninety Six Visitors Center at 97 Main St. E.
Coronaca 017 – The new location is the Coronaca Fire Dept. Station #50 at 125 Willard Road.
Mimosa Crest 035 – The new location is Project Hope Foundation at 133 Merrywood Drive.
Parson’s Mill 048 – The new location is Greenwood Baptist Church at 1025 Deadfall Road East.
Graham’s Glen 050 – The new location is St. Mark AMC – Coronaca Campus, 111 Fuller St.
The Greenwood County Voter Registration & Elections Office is at 600 Monument St., Park Plaza Building, Suite 113. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Phone 864-942-8585.