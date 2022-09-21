Were you aware that it takes over 300 people to run the polls in Greenwood County on Election Day during countywide elections? With what promises to be a very hectic General Election, we are now in the process of recruiting poll workers and poll managers.

What does a poll worker do?Poll workers assist voters in their polling locations on Election Day. Their duties include verifying voter credentials, marking poll lists, activating ballot marking devices, ensuring that voters are properly scanning their ballots and other duties as assigned by the poll manager.

Moody is director of Voter Registration & Elections for Greenwood County.