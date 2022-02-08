My minister recently started a new series of sermons titled “I Said This, You Heard That.” The title alone made me stop and think about times I have said something in a perfectly innocent manner, only to have my intent totally misunderstood.
I really had this brought home when, after much consideration, I informed someone that an off-hand remark made in a public setting had bothered me tremendously. I told the person that I knew no harm was intended so there was no need for any discussion of the issue, but I also expressed the hope that this remark would not be repeated. I really did not want to discuss this issue face-to-face with the individual because I knew I would get overly emotional about it and probably end up crying. My late husband told me many years ago that to cry when I was trying to make a point about something important to me would, more than likely, adversely affect my credibility.
Should I have kept quiet about the remark and let it fester? Perhaps. On the other hand, I had hoped that my bringing my reaction to the attention of the other individual privately might have a positive effect and perhaps cause some thought to be given as to whether the remark should have been made in the first place. Instead, I was verbally lambasted in front of some other people, told that I had made accusations that were not true and summarily dismissed.
Am I bothered by this reaction? To a certain degree, yes, because, like most everyone else, one wants to be viewed in a positive manner by others. But, after 83 years, I have discovered that this is not always possible. We are, after all, mere mortals who often do things that offend others whether we meant to do so or not. I saw a cartoon statement recently that stated “One good thing about old age is you can quit being polite, and start being honest.” While I don’t completely agree with this statement —‘politeness is never out of place — I guess I thought I was being honest when I let the individual know how much the remark had bothered me. And even though I said I wasn’t angry with this individual, and considered the matter over and done with since I had spoken my piece, “I said this and someone else heard that.”
And so I guess I am taking this public forum to let this individual know that I am sorry that I brought up the matter. Perhaps I should have just let it all go. Perhaps I should have ignored what was said because it wasn’t said about me personally but about a certain situation. Perhaps I should have agreed to discuss the issue face-to-face regardless of the emotional impact it might have had on me. Perhaps I shouldn’t let the reaction I received bother me. Perhaps I should have — but then this life is filled with a lot of “perhaps I should have” moments, isn’t it!