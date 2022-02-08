My minister recently started a new series of sermons titled “I Said This, You Heard That.” The title alone made me stop and think about times I have said something in a perfectly innocent manner, only to have my intent totally misunderstood.

I really had this brought home when, after much consideration, I informed someone that an off-hand remark made in a public setting had bothered me tremendously. I told the person that I knew no harm was intended so there was no need for any discussion of the issue, but I also expressed the hope that this remark would not be repeated. I really did not want to discuss this issue face-to-face with the individual because I knew I would get overly emotional about it and probably end up crying. My late husband told me many years ago that to cry when I was trying to make a point about something important to me would, more than likely, adversely affect my credibility.

Should I have kept quiet about the remark and let it fester? Perhaps. On the other hand, I had hoped that my bringing my reaction to the attention of the other individual privately might have a positive effect and perhaps cause some thought to be given as to whether the remark should have been made in the first place. Instead, I was verbally lambasted in front of some other people, told that I had made accusations that were not true and summarily dismissed.

Am I bothered by this reaction? To a certain degree, yes, because, like most everyone else, one wants to be viewed in a positive manner by others. But, after 83 years, I have discovered that this is not always possible. We are, after all, mere mortals who often do things that offend others whether we meant to do so or not. I saw a cartoon statement recently that stated “One good thing about old age is you can quit being polite, and start being honest.” While I don’t completely agree with this statement —‘politeness is never out of place — I guess I thought I was being honest when I let the individual know how much the remark had bothered me. And even though I said I wasn’t angry with this individual, and considered the matter over and done with since I had spoken my piece, “I said this and someone else heard that.”

And so I guess I am taking this public forum to let this individual know that I am sorry that I brought up the matter. Perhaps I should have just let it all go. Perhaps I should have ignored what was said because it wasn’t said about me personally but about a certain situation. Perhaps I should have agreed to discuss the issue face-to-face regardless of the emotional impact it might have had on me. Perhaps I shouldn’t let the reaction I received bother me. Perhaps I should have — but then this life is filled with a lot of “perhaps I should have” moments, isn’t it!

Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.

