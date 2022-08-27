“If this country should ever reach the point where any man or group of men, by force or threat of force, could long delay the commands of our courts or our Constitution, then no law would stand free from doubt, no judge would be sure of his writ and citizen safe from his neighbors.”

I find this quote remarkably pertinent in today’s environment. An election occurred, the results were questioned, legal challenges were exhausted and the final outcome was certified. Yet a group of marauders ransacked our Capitol disregarding the rule of law and the majority will of the people. Such a series of events have frightening consequences if allowed to go unchecked and adjudicated according the laws of our country and our Constitution.

Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics (emeritus), Prisma Health Upstate.