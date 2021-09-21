The Clemson University athletic department and its director, Dan Radakovich, should be congratulated for maintaining Clemson University athletics at a high level within the Atlantic Coast Conference, as well as nationally. Moreover, the department’s emphasis on and demonstrated success in supporting the academic performance of its student-athletes has resulted in graduation rates that are the envy of the vast majority of Division I institutions.
Having said that, we all know the primary engine that drives top-notch athletic facilities and academic programs, which attract the best recruits (to Clemson), is money — lots of money. For an athletic program to rise to a high level, and to continue functioning at that level, every funding opportunity must be explored and, if positive — and legal — it should be cultivated. One such revenue source that Clemson’s athletic department has mined in recent years is Nike. This is a significant financial relationship, which Radakovich and even coach (Dabo) Swinney extolled when it was extended not too long ago; however, there is an unspoken, dark side to the benefits that Clemson reaps from this arrangement.
Nike’s CEO John Donahoe recently stated that, “Nike is a brand that is of China and for China.” Clearly, Nike apparently self-identifies as a Chinese company. In support of this statement, numerous reports have provided compelling evidence that Nike’s manufacturing operations in China are subsidized by forced labor, aka slave labor, at the expense of the country’s Muslim Uyghurs, which are held in “reeducation camps” by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
While giving lip service to its concerns about forced labor, Nike lobbied against congressional legislation (Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act), which would restrict the flow of imported items suspected of involving such labor. So Nike has clearly decided to overlook this immutable flaw of the CCP in the interest of sales and profits. On the other hand, Nike is an outspoken, woke corporation in the U.S. and puts its brand name and financial support behind highly controversial social justice initiatives such as the “1619 Project,” “critical race theory” and @Black Lives Matter (which is rooted in Marxism).
Not only is Nike’s hypocrisy absolutely shameful, but the Clemson University athletic department is a beneficiary of its blood money. While we shouldn’t expect 18- to 21-year-old student-athletes to be fully aware of Nike abetting China in its crimes against humanity, Clemson’s athletic administrators have an obligation to acknowledge these offenses and educate Clemson’s student-athletes about such undisputed systemic racism and ethnic cleansing. The administration should consider contacting officials at CampaignForUyghurs.org, which would surely assist with an informative presentation for Clemson’s athletes.
As most of us know, last year, many of the football players participated in public protests that brought even more attention to the police killings of unarmed black men and other perceived injustices toward people of color, including convincing the athletic administration to paint supportive messages along the sidelines and in the end zones, as well as to print helmet stickers.
For purposes of consistency and human decency, the football players should request similar messages objecting to Nike’s involvement with the CCP and its use of forced labor in possibly manufacturing the very shoes and clothing that they wear, while proudly displaying the Nike logo.
Perhaps slogans such as “Free the Uyghurs” or “No Slave Labor” could be painted in the end zones, and an image of the CCP flag with a large circle and diagonal slash through it would make an appropriate helmet sticker.
Since many of Clemson’s student-athletes have demonstrated their concerns for human rights, their exposure to the treatment of Uyghurs in China could further enlighten them regarding how the line between the oppressed and the oppressors is oftentimes blurred — by who benefits from the oppression.