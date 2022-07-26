My heart has been heavy with grief because a cherished friend was killed by a drunk driver.
As my Father would say, my friend “had his whole life ahead of him.”
You may not have known my friend, but he was unforgettable in all the best ways. He made friends easily; he was loyal, helpful, hard-working, funny; he prioritized family and friends and loved them dearly. He had good character and morals. He was loved by all who knew him.
According to Mother’s Against Drunk Drivers (MADD), South Carolina has one of the worst drunk driving records in the nation. In South Carolina, “alcohol-related deaths have risen from 276 fatalities in 2019 to 315 in 2020, a 14% increase. These figures once again put South Carolina as the 10th highest state for total drunk driving deaths” (MADD, 2022). Our state has a serious problem with drinking and driving, and we have to find solutions.
For many readers, this is a “normal” day. The sky is blue; the birds are singing; you are busy with work and looking forward to the most “normal” activities, like seeing your family at dinner. You are hopeful about the future and the dreams that lie ahead.
For those of us who have lost a loved one because of a drunk driver, life is shattered, changed by a tragedy we will never understand: life will never be the same. For parents, even if we are empathetic, we cannot imagine the horror and devastation of losing a child because of a drunk driver. If you don’t have children, imagine how it feels to lose the most cherished person in your life, your mother, father, spouse, or best friend, because an intoxicated person decided to drive.
We have to stop drunk driving, and make South Carolina communities safer.
You can help stop drunk driving by being mindful about activities involving alcohol: never drive if you have had too much to drink. Call a friend or driving service. Or if you plan to drink excessively, stay home rather than creating life-threatening situations for those around you by driving while intoxicated.
For adults over 21, I am not against having a glass of wine or a beer in appropriate contexts. However, I am appalled when people drink excessively and then put others’ lives in danger. This decision is selfish and criminal, ethically and morally wrong: drinking and driving are fatal combinations.
If you are a parent, talk with your children about alcohol. While I do not want my underage children to drink, I have also preached to them that if they ever do make a mistake and have too much to drink, call me, and I will pick them up. In all these years, I have only had to pick up teenagers who made poor choices one time.
I want my child (and your child) to get home safely and not be afraid to ask for help. My children understand I will not berate them if I have to pick them up in this situation, but they also understand there will be future consequences for their decisions. I don’t want my children to make a tragic mistake by getting into a car if they have had too much to drink.
If you believe a friend has had too much to drink, don’t let that person drive. There are taxis and driving services that can help with driving needs. For those who work at restaurants, it is illegal to “knowingly” serve alcohol to intoxicated patrons. Even more important than avoiding potential liabilities, mindfulness about serving alcohol can help save a life.
You may not have known my friend, and, now, tragically, you won’t have the opportunity to meet this wonderful person whom we all adored, but his death impacts all of us. Help reduce the number of drunk drivers in South Carolina before it’s too late for your loved one.