Have you seen the meme on social media that goes like this: “One day you were young and cool, and the next day you’re. . . . ”
One day I was young and cool, and the next day I’m moving my 18-year-old son into college. The bed in Gray’s dorm room is raised off the floor, much like the bunkbeds he used to share with his sister. How did 18 years pass so quickly? One day Gray’s favorite shoes were brightly colored, rubber rain boots that looked like giant caterpillars, and the next day Gray is taking road trips to distant cities so that he can purchase the perfect country-western boots.
One day I was driving a stick shift, blue Volkswagen Beetle with a Grateful Dead Skull on the back window, and the next day I’m in a college-town store that sells tie-dye T-shirts and incense and explaining to my children who Jerry Garcia was. I hear someone that sounds like me saying, “When I was your age, I lived in a dorm room that had no air-conditioning, and the heat only worked in the summer time, when it was humid outside. I had to walk up and down three flights of stairs every day, multiple times a day, because the residence hall was built in 1920, and we did not have elevators. I had to share a bathroom with 50 other girls.” I smile: those were the “good ole days.” I guess what I’m telling my children without saying the words is “I was cool before you were even born.”
Gray sighs at my “coolness” with gentle understanding, pretending to listen to my college stories although I can tell he’s wearing earbuds. We purchase a poster from the bearded Jerry-look-alike who owns the store.
Gray has already heard my college stories more than once anyway, and he is busy checking Snapchat on his phone, monitoring the travel progress of his friends who are also converging on the campus. He shows me an image on Snapchat that looks like a “person map,” where people can see their friends’ locations — whether someone is across the country or around the corner.
I tell Gray, “In my day, there was more wondering,” as in “I wonder when my new roommate will get here?” Like my son, many young people today have a gazillion “friends” on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms, but most people couldn’t tell you more than one or two actual phone numbers. I worry sometimes that there are many social media connections but fewer “real life” connections.
Some of you readers may remember the days of writing down phone numbers on the palms of our hands, on our arms, in notebooks, or on napkins. We had to leave phone messages with roommates (as well as write down phone messages for roommates). We did not have our own phone, and the idea of a portable, personal phone was something that would have seemed possible only on “The Jetsons.”
It doesn’t seem like that long ago since I was in college or in graduate school, but Time leaves clues. On Facebook, some of my graduate school friends now have grandchildren, and some of us have wispy streaks of grey in our hair, like a budding Gandalf.
I don’t feel old, and although phones and college dorm rooms may change, some things stay the same. I still wear Patchouli. I still think age is just a number and youthfulness a mindset. Many of the things that were mysteries to me in my youth remain mysteries to me today — like how can the days go by slowly but the years fly?
One day I was at a Grateful Dead concert, and the future was filled with unknowns and wonderment. The next day, my son is sitting in the student section at a college football game. I beam with pride and anticipation, imagining the many roads that lie ahead for him, yet knowing that “his path is one for his steps alone.”
Dr. Renee Love is an English professor at Lander University. Please write to her at crlove@lander.edu.