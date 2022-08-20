Have you seen the meme on social media that goes like this: “One day you were young and cool, and the next day you’re. . . . ”

One day I was young and cool, and the next day I’m moving my 18-year-old son into college. The bed in Gray’s dorm room is raised off the floor, much like the bunkbeds he used to share with his sister. How did 18 years pass so quickly? One day Gray’s favorite shoes were brightly colored, rubber rain boots that looked like giant caterpillars, and the next day Gray is taking road trips to distant cities so that he can purchase the perfect country-western boots.

Dr. Renee Love is an English professor at Lander University. Please write to her at crlove@lander.edu.