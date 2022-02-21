Black History month is the perfect time to celebrate the successes and contributions of Black Americans who have contributed so much to our nation in various fields of endeavor.
There have been dozens of these outstanding Americans including George Washington Carver, Ethel Waters, Jesse Owens, Shirley Chisholm, Thurgood Marshall, Booker T. Washington, Arthur Ashe, Harriet Tubman, Duke Ellington, Frederick Douglass, Rosa Parks and Benjamin E. Mays.
However, no person of color deserves more praise and honor than Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The preacher and civil rights leader offered wisdom, encouragement and sane leadership everywhere he went. He believed that love for one’s fellow man was the greatest virtue of an individual and a nation. He stated that violence, ignorance and irrational thinking were dangerous in a civilized society.
In 1964, Dr. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and in 1977 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom (posthumously). He was jailed nearly 30 times because of his efforts to change the way his race was treated. Tragically, his life was cut short in 1968 by an assassin’s bullet.
His quotes are outstanding and timeless. Dr. King’s most famous quote and one of my favorites is, “I look to the day when men will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Today, Dr. King would be heartbroken to know that the character of our nation has deteriorated to such an extent. Without shame or remorse, out of control protesters instigate disorder and destruction in our major cities. The consequences of hate and envy result in the looting of businesses, violence in neighborhoods and killing in the streets.
Sadly, millions of white and Black Americans reject Dr. King’s legacy of wise Christian advice. His messages of love, forgiveness and non-violence fall on too many deaf ears!