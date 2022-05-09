Greenwood’s Municipal Code prohibits public littering, unnecessary noise and several common nuisances that are unacceptable in our city.
The litter ordinance states: A person, from a vehicle or otherwise, may not dump, throw, drop, deposit, discard, or otherwise dispose of litter or other solid waste, including cigarette butts upon waters or upon public or private property and etc. ...
There is absolutely no excuse for public littering. It is thoughtless, irresponsible behavior to deliberately throw trash or garbage out of a moving vehicle or foolishly throw it on the ground while parked at businesses or other places around town.
The noise ordinance states: It shall be unlawful for a person to make any loud, raucous, improper, unreasonable, offensive, or unusual noise, disorder, or tumult which disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the city and etc. ...
Unnecessary noise can be disturbing anytime of the day or night. One of those loud sources of irritation are roaring motorcycles and cars that have modified mufflers that can be heard way before they are seen coming up the street.
Another noise that is unreasonably loud to many people and even to their pets are fireworks. It would suit me and many others if they were illegal for individuals to buy (exception: New Year’s Eve) because so many people continue to explode them after 11 p.m. and on past midnight.
Fireworks should primarily be sold on special occasions to clubs and organizations for the purpose of entertaining the public. One example of this is the annual fireworks show at Lights on the Lake. The former civic center site is another acceptable place for a fireworks show.
The municipal code also forbids common nuisances. One of them involves an action or the omission of an action that offends public decency. Another bans anything that tends to depreciate the value of the property of others. This includes tall grass and weeds, accumulation of trash or rubbish; stagnant water and conditions which provide shelter for rats, mice, snakes and other vermin.
Senseless littering, unnecessary noise, and other foolish nuisances are public examples of an inconsiderate and insensitive segment of society. Too many people are unkind about how their actions affect their neighbors and apathetic about the beauty and appearance of our fair city.