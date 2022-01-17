It is only natural that people have always been inclined to make New Year's resolutions and perhaps start or change some things in the following 12 months.
This was certainly true in the early and middle 1900s when America was very religious. New Year's resolutions reflected this spirituality. There was a desire to develop stronger moral character, a diligent work ethic and more restraint in the face of worldly temptations.
An example:
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac 2022, here are the resolutions from the 1947 Gallup Poll: 1) Improve my disposition, be more understanding, control my temper. 2) Improve my character, live a better life. 3) Stop smoking, smoke less. 4) Save more money. 5) Stop drinking, drink less. 6) Be more religious, go to church more often. 7) Be more efficient, do a better job. 8) Take better care of my health. 9) Be more helpful around the home. 10) Lose weight.
According to recent polls, today's typical resolutions are: 1) Lose weight. 2) Get organized. 3) Spend less, save more. 4) Enjoy life to the fullest. 5) Stay fit and healthy. 6) Learn something exciting. 7) Quit smoking. 8) Help others fulfill their dreams. 9) Fall in love. 10) Spend more time with family.
It's obvious that New Year's resolutions have changed over the years. That's because our society's morals and values have also changed. I believe there are at least three contributing factors behind all of this change in the past half century.
The first factor involves the nonsensical ideologies started in millions of homes decades ago. Parents began compromising their leadership roles as adults in the home, simply wanting to be friends with their kids. Children were made the center of attention and allowed to make their own choices and decisions, even at an early age. As a result, millions of spoiled self-centered children would inevitably become a problem in schools, restaurants, malls and in the streets.
The second factor is about education. Once upon a time, the Bible was read in public schools, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, a paddle and other means of stern disciple were used when needed and teachers were respected. Parents backed the teachers up and policemen weren't needed in schools. But that beautiful time in our nation's past slowly changed through the years because of congressional legislative decisions and liberal Supreme Court rulings.
The third factor has to do with the increasing prosperity our nation has experienced the last 50 years. Prosperity is no friend to morals and values. The majority of the time it undermines character. Worldly distractions and temptations are greatly multiplied when people have the resources and leisure time to do whatever they want to do.
Today, millions of Americans are not religious and give little if any thought to their spirituality. Tragically, they don't realize that the condition of their souls is more crucial and important than anything else in this world.