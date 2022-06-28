We should start by getting one thing straight: Yes, my wife is the rector of a beautiful Episcopal Church. Make no mistake, I am more than biased.
But why should you spend over an hour a week on a hard bench in a large room listening to the various faculties of a man who was killed on a cross some 2,000 years ago? You heard me right, not died — killed — executed to be precise. But it does beg the question: Why not sit in your easy chair and watch highlights of last night’s big game?
I am sure you think my personal story of a close call with death and the ensuing marriage to a priest is the whole enchilada. Of course, for me, that is a huge part of it, but not everything. Know this: I pushed the envelope on my personal capacity to believe before I ever met your fine priest. I wanted to know why I had suffered to such a degree. I wanted some sort of motivating incentive — that if I could be forced against my will to endure so very much pain, that surely there was an evenly commensurate happiness? At the time, there was not.
I went so far as to try reading the Bible. Have you done this? I am certainly not any kind of expert, but that book did not make a lick of sense to me. In the end, I gave up. Now, I would like to think I am as strong a Christian as anyone, but I simply couldn’t make heads or tails of the Bible, as a whole. There are paralyzed men walking, people speaking in tongues, walking on water, and Jesus even comes back from the dead. On top of it all, my severe brain injury didn’t help anything.
That said, if you listen to sermons or read articles and essays that quote it, there are deeply meaningful passages to be found. The references and linguistic metaphors may not always be clear, but the heart in those pages is. One Sunday, I found myself so engrossed in metaphors involving the planting and reaping of crops that I wanted to go straight home and put together a garden. I didn’t do it then, but I still want to.
The garden is an example in and of itself. I fight with amnesia so of course I forgot all about the garden and ended up at a Starbucks drive-through. Mocha cookie crumble frappuccinos are some of the most delicious guilty pleasures I have ever put in my mouth.
What on earth was I talking about? Yes, I may be biased … but I do believe. If I can go from a coma to a wheelchair to my marriage to Mary Balfour with our loving lab, Hazel (as I type, she snores beneath my desk), then I can wrap my damaged brain (T.B.I.) around all the loving goodness in this world. But before I had even met your truly inspiring priest, I had already learned that the wreck was not God’s fault, but rather, it was His plan to point my recovery in the right direction, introduce me to your rector, and allow for one truly beautiful life. Accidents are just that. They happen. And they cannot be predicted, even by God.
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” And He who was seated on the throne said, “Behold, I am making all things new.” — Revelation 21:4
And just like that, I am new.