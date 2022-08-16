The past two-and-a-half years have proven to be quite challenging for most of us, and have, therefore, increased the conversation around mental health. I am grateful that we are freely discussing the need for mental health care and that the stigma surrounding mental health is slowly fading. Lately, there have been numerous articles about the mental health resources in South Carolina; how to access those resources; and the gap in resources.

As some of the information has been a little confusing, I would like to give you the facts. The South Carolina Department of Mental Health operates 16 mental health centers that cover all 46 counties of South Carolina. You can access evidenced-based care from one of 58 SCDMH clinics or in over 700 other places where SCDMH has embedded staff.

Deborah S. Blalock, M.Ed, LPCS, is Deputy Director, SCDMH Community Mental Health Services. She has worked for the department since 1993.

