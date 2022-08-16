The past two-and-a-half years have proven to be quite challenging for most of us, and have, therefore, increased the conversation around mental health. I am grateful that we are freely discussing the need for mental health care and that the stigma surrounding mental health is slowly fading. Lately, there have been numerous articles about the mental health resources in South Carolina; how to access those resources; and the gap in resources.
As some of the information has been a little confusing, I would like to give you the facts. The South Carolina Department of Mental Health operates 16 mental health centers that cover all 46 counties of South Carolina. You can access evidenced-based care from one of 58 SCDMH clinics or in over 700 other places where SCDMH has embedded staff.
In many cases you can be seen the very day you call for services. If asking for a routine, non-emergent appointment, you would wait no longer than seven days to be seen by a master’s prepared therapist. I recently called my primary care physician’s office and was told I could not be seen for a routine appointment until February of 2023. No, I am not kidding.
SCDMH has many easy ways for you to find mental health care. We know when you have the need, we must have the speed. Here is your guide:
If you are in a psychiatric crisis, call our Mobile Crisis number: 1-833-364-2274. Your call will always be answered. If needed, staff can be deployed to your location 24/7.
If you want information about a mental health center in your community, you can access contact information anytime at SCDMH.net or you can call 1-803-898-8581, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5p.m. Of course, you can also call your local center directly. If you are deaf, you can call the Deaf Services videophone hotline at 1-803-339-3339.
If you would like information about multiple health care related resources, you can call SCHopes at 1-844-724-6737 or Tu-Apoyo at 1-833-882-7696 for Spanish speakers. SCDMH and the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (SCDAODAS) operate these information lines.
SCDMH, in partnership with SCDAODAS, operates a self-screener for those 18 and older at https://hope.connectsyou.org. You can choose to communicate with a staff member after completing the self-screening tool.
If you are feeling suicidal, you can now simply dial 988. Your call will be answered, either by Mental Health America Greenville County or by another certified Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center in another state. You can also choose to text HOPE4SC to 741741. SCDMH is developing a second certified call center for the state that will be located in Charleston and should open early in 2023.
The most important thing for you to know is that SCDMH has comprehensive resources for mental health care in every county. Any of the means listed above will connect you to care. You are not alone. Call.
Deborah S. Blalock, M.Ed, LPCS, is Deputy Director, SCDMH Community Mental Health Services. She has worked for the department since 1993.