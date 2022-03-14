It is hard to believe our legislature is enthusiastically considering breaking all the rules of financial stability.
Every week we read some financial adviser telling us to pay up our debts before buying a bigger house. But our legislators ignore the state’s real debts of close to $48 billion. The majority of that debt is owed to the state retirement system. The state ignored that debt in 2019 when it had a happy surplus. It is ignoring that debt again.
Our retirement systems and health care programs cover the National Guard, our school districts, police departments, state agencies and the General Assembly itself. Public employees have lived with lower salaries than those they could find elsewhere because the retirement system, along with their own contributions to it, built future stability.
We can move to a 401K system, along with the higher salaries that would make the system viable but that would not erase the existing debt. Reasonable people face up to their responsibilities. It is the smart thing to do.
And who benefits from lower income taxes? Without a doubt, the higher-income citizens would receive the higher advantage. Low-income people who pay very little income tax would continue to pay sales taxes, excise taxes, gas taxes and property taxes, these last directly, or through rent. These are the taxes that hit them the hardest and a modest one-time state check would be a one-month help and no more.
There is no conclusive evidence that lower income taxes necessarily bring in more business investment. Companies look at many factors. Schools are an enormous attraction and new business goes to the areas that can offer good schools.
Since we presently have extra money we need to tend to our weaknesses. We need to bring our schools up to a level of effectiveness that brings modern business interest and prepares our young to be effective, productive adults.
Lowering class size to allow teachers to reach all their students would make a big difference in quality. Offering mental health assistance in schools for students and their families in concert with the Department of Mental Health would prevent student failure. Low tax income districts need state assistance to rebuild their campuses. We need summer programs to end the annual loss of learning during “vacation.”
The state of roads, bridges, parks, water systems all affect our ability to attract jobs. We have state-owned buildings in need of repair. We have a prison system that is seriously underfunded, creating future crime rather than deterring it.
Our system of care for the elderly is inadequate. All this is considered by those possible investors we wish to attract.
The General Assembly is considering tax exemptions for military retirees. One has to wonder why this class should receive special tax consideration. Do they bring in so much more money that they offset what we regular citizens pay to support the Carolina lifestyle they desire?
We just celebrated a large inflow of federal funds through the America Rescue Plan Act. It is now obvious that the state could have covered everything it plans to do with federal money with its own surplus funds. Now, does that make sense?
This state is famous for always getting more from the federal government than it pays into the federal government. Whining beggars when we can obviously support ourselves. But do we properly support ourselves? We now intend to cut taxes without paying our bills or supporting the systems our citizens need. That is not conservative. It is a hurtful attitude toward money. Give yourself a treat instead of paying debts and meeting your responsibilities to your citizens.