Let’s look at 2022 as an opportunity to improve ourselves and our health. This is somewhat liking to making New Year’s Resolutions to make ourselves better.
An inspiring book to read on getting better is “Training Camp” by Jon Gordon and it is all about being the best you can be.
Let’s think about 12 steps to improve our lives and our health in 2022.
1. Make your relationship with God or your maker the highest priority in your life. Daily time spent in study, prayer, reading the Bible and regularly attending church are ways to do this important step.
2. Eat healthy with emphasis on fruits and vegetables, quality protein and quality carbohydrates, good fats, less fast food and minimize total calorie intake.
3. Exercise 30 to 60 minutes a day to include aerobic, flexibility and strengthening exercise that is fun and challenging. Exercise is great for your mind and your body, and the Greenwood YMCA is an excellent resource in the Greenwood community.
4. Rest and stress management through sleeping 7-8 hours daily and meditation. Adequate rest or sleep makes us feel really good and meditation helps us control our often stress filled modern day lives. Slow down. One day at a time.
5. Work toward ideal body weight and BMI and body fat and waist size for optimum health. Based on a recent editorial in the Index-Journal, obesity is a major problem in South Carolina and our nation. Losing excess weight simply means eating less food and focusing on healthy food choices. An app for your phone that I have found useful is “Noom” to help lose excess weight.
6. Treat any medical conditions properly and see you doctor for regular check ups. In Greenwood we have many options for medical care to Improve your health. Checking your blood pressure and cholesterol values are important. Taking the flu and COVID vaccine shots, plus booster are extremely important.
7. Build relationships with family and friends and appreciate the people that love you. Socialization is an important key to health and happiness. Spending significant time with family, friends and people is good for you and for them.
8. Say no to tobacco. Stop smoking if you smoke, avoid illegal drugs and excessive alcohol. So many Americans die every day who are addicted to tobacco, drugs and alcohol.
9. Drive safely and wear seat belts. Highway accidents cause so much injury, disability and death, much of which could be avoided by safe driving practices.
10. Be kind and serve your fellow man. Opportunities for service in our community are great and we all need to step up and do our part. Your rewards for helping others will be great.
11. Pursue your passions and dreams. This year is a great opportunity to make your passions and dreams a reality. Seize the moment and go for it.
12. Be positive. You become what you think about. Look forward to every day, and enjoy it and even look forward to heaven someday. Be optimistic and see what happens.
2022 is here and an excellent opportunity for all of us to improve our lives and our health. Follow these 12 steps and see what marvelous things can happen. It is up to you now — what an opportunity!