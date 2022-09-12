As readers know via the short bio at the end of my previous articles, I live in a local continuing care community.
Years ago I would never have dreamed in a million years that this is where my last residence would be. But here I am. I recently celebrated my one-year anniversary of residency in Greenwood.
I had a visitor the other day, a local who had never even driven into this delightful community, and she was amazed and delighted with what she saw. I live in an area of villas. In another part of this community, there are cottages. And in the main building, there are several kinds of apartments, along with several dining areas, a library, a wellness center for exercise and other physical amenities.
I have met some wonderful people here, and made some great friends. I have found various activities to keep me busy, off the streets and out of the mall.
I play bridge twice a week as well as several other card games once a week, and I learned Mah-jongg after I came here. I received a beautiful Mah-jongg set from my family last Christmas, mostly I think to encourage me to keep on playing the game. I have several volunteer activities on campus, and I am involved with a prayer quilt ministry at my church, St. Mark UMC.
Every day I get to experience the caring attitudes of the staff at my place of residence. We have a CEO who truly cares about each one of us (although some might disagree but my experiences with him tell me his true worth). We have an indispensable resident services manager who started her career here right out of high school and she is still here over 40 years later; we could not exist without her. We have culinary, maintenance and housekeeping staff who work hard to learn our names and we number in the several hundreds. One fairly new young employee told me she loved working at a place where she could be of benefit to someone every day. What a great attitude, especially in a young person!
No place is perfect; not even the Garden of Eden was perfect. But this place where I live makes me happy, and that is what is important. I came here with the attitude of getting to know as many people as possible, and getting to know as much as I could about this specific place I live as well as the surrounding area and nearby towns.
I have succeeded somewhat in accomplishing those goals in just over a year, but I have a long way to go to be exactly where I want to be.
Continuing care communities abound in this state and in this country. There are two points I was advised to look for when I was exploring the world of continuing care communities: 1) it should be non-profit, and 2) it should be under the umbrella of a major well-known religious entity. Where I live meets both of these requirements.
Often life here is like sitting in an airport waiting for your plane to be called: you see and hear all kinds of things. You see people helping others, and you see people ignoring those who could use a little help. You hear comments you know are true and you hear gossip that you know couldn’t possibly be true. You wonder about the motives of some people’s actions. And you wonder how others see you, what they are thinking about your actions.
I am in my 80s and in fairly good health. I hope to have many more years to enjoy this place where I live. It’s a good place.
Sunni Bond is a resident at Wesley Commons. She is an experienced genealogist. Her short stories have been published by Island Writers Network, Hilton Head Island. Nonfiction articles have been published by Heritage Library, Hilton Head Island.