Life slips away so slowly we never see the time go by. Still, we remember. The Old South may be long gone, but it lives in the hearts and minds of old folks. It was an era when life was slow and easy, a golden age when the future evolved from what many see as the good old days.
Certain words from long ago reverberate through every southern community, large and small. Reality says some of the old sayings are heard in other parts of the country as well. There was a time when some words and phrases were routine but now seem weird often funny.
Directly is a good example … meaning I’ll see you directly. Crank the car is one of those words still used all over. How about y’all, even a blind hog finds an acorn once in a while, and look rode hard and put up wet. Having a hissy fit is seldom found outside of the south.
Then there is egg-suckin’ dog and that dog won’t hunt, or maybe grinnin’ like a possum. Of course, there are down yonder, bless yo heart, I reckon, fixing to, and once in a blue moon. Don’t overlook if the creek don’t rise, I declare, shut yo mouth, cattywampus and hankerin’.
Get down and come in reaches back to when men rode horses and were invited to come into the house. There are many other words identified with the Old South but these few are indicative of the language spoken back then. Some of the slang and reality from the old days come from the old countries of Europe, like sitting up with the dead. Likewise, they became part of the Old South lexicon. Think of Charleston.
While some articles of clothing were worn nationwide, they absolutely were common in the Old South. For instance, pretty much every man wore a hat … not cap, but hat. Also, they wore galluses (suspenders) and galoshes (rubber boots worn over shoes in wet weather).
Among the things females wore were corsets, hose with seams up the back, pedal pushers, bloomers, and crinoline underskirts. Almost all of them also wore hats, particularly at events like college football games.
Old-time Southerners gave family ties a sacred meaning. They got together often for family meals and socializing, especially on Sundays. Children usually sat at tables away from adults. Families looked out for each other, particularly children because they were family.
Children played outside after dark but no one worried about their safety, unlike later when the world changed. They might have gone swimming in mill ponds, lakes, or rivers without lifeguards. Still, they managed to grow up without damage to their psyches. In fact, children had so many opportunities to grow and adapt self-esteem was natural.
Women in the Old South made cooking an art. The biscuits, cakes and pies, and even vegetables, were out of this world. They had favorites which they shared with friends, and they competed for prizes at county fairs. They helped build unity among their communities and gave meaning to life.
One thing was more common than anything else and put life into living. That was faith. Larger cities had churches of every denomination. Often small towns had Methodist, Presbyterian, Episcopal and Baptist. Some had Catholic, Lutheran and AME, among others.
Perhaps more amazing to Americans today was how all the people of the South got along. It may seem hard to believe nowadays. Nevertheless, those were different times and understanding was not a bad thing … it made their world a better place. So did faith.