A federal district court has ruled that school districts in South Carolina may require students to wear masks. Although the ruling centered on the ADA, it also aligns with the principle of home rule that South Carolinians have always held dear, the principle that a local community knows best how to govern itself, the principle upon which Henry McMaster has consistently trampled since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
McMaster has responded as he often has lately, by shifting the argument in bad faith. He pledges to appeal. Please allow me to explain why his position is wrong.
McMaster says frequently that parents have the right to choose whether their children wear masks. His spokesperson repeated that claim again after the court’s ruling. I understand how compelling that argument might be, and so does McMaster. We all want the best for our children, and we all believe that we, alone, know how that can be achieved.
But let’s play that out, this “straw man” of unlimited parental choice (again, this isn’t the actual issue). A parent has a child who has the measles. That parent doesn’t care that other children might contract measles and sends their child to school. McMaster says that the parent has that right, that parents can decide that their child might spread a contagious disease and send them to school anyway without a mask with no regard for the other children in the classroom.
Of course, we now know that COVID causes a variety of symptoms. McMaster says that parents have the right to send their child to school with a cough, without a COVID test and without a mask. Again, McMaster shows no regard for the other children in the classroom.
Also, we now know that sometimes people, including now children, transmit COVID without having symptoms themselves. McMaster says that parents have the right to send their child to school without a mask even though that child might transmit COVID without symptoms. He, once again, shows no regard for the other children in the classroom.
McMaster wants to frame the issue as a matter of personal choice for parents. He has shifted the discussion to appeal to his political base. McMaster and his allies in the General Assembly have put our children at risk for political gain.
Our governor is meant to represent all of us, not just those who loudly advocate for a certain position. He disregards and truly belittles all of us who want to protect our children from the pandemic.
No one is entitled to "choose" to harm another person, intentionally or not. No parent is entitled to "choose" to allow their child to harm another child, intentionally or not. McMaster has concocted a right that does not exist.
At every level of government, including and especially at the school district level, officials are empowered to protect the public health. Often this is the first power granted to local governments under home rule. This is the issue at hand. We, in Greenwood, are entitled to decide what is safe for the students in our school district without meddling from politicians in Columbia pandering for votes.
I have a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old in public school in Greenwood District 50. I urge our board of trustees to follow the court's reasoning and require masks in our schools. We should be doing everything that we possibly can to protect our children. Every mitigation effort helps.
Our children are at risk. Every child needs to wear a mask when at school until our case load becomes manageable.